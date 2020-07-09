SEBRING — Going into the 2020-21 fiscal year, Highlands County will see a slight increase in property tax revenue.
Property taxes will go up 3.25%, based on taxable values tallied by the Highlands County Property Appraiser. However, the county’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has recommended holding budget increases to 2%, in light of the preliminary effects of COVID-19 and a desire to restore the county’s general fund balance to more than a month and a half of operating expenses.
“I can tell you, before we get started, that solid waste, and general fund, and all other funds need to do some more work on it,” Commissioner Arlene Tuck said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said she was right, that they have a lot more to do.
The only other comment from commissioners or the public was how much the county paid a consultant to estimate revenues, given the impacts of COVID-19. Vosburg said the county paid $7,500 from reserves to get those numbers.
He and other staff had spoken with board departments and the county’s constitutional officers, he said, but also planned several public meetings this week along with a Board of County Commission budget workshop on July 14 with an update at the next regular board meeting on July 21, with a workshop after the meeting. The board will adopt the highest millage rate for the year at that morning’s meeting.
David Nitz, OMB manager, gave the midday presentation on Tuesday, outlining a recommended Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget of $161.2 million, up approximately $6.6 million from this fiscal year’s $154.6 million adopted budget.
Revenue projections are:
- $42.3 million for the general fund from property taxes, up slightly less than $1.2 million from this year’s estimate.
- $2.2 million for the general fund from revenue sharing.
- $5.09 million for the general fund from the half-cent sales tax.
- $9.36 million for infrastructure from the local option sales tax.
- $750,237 for tourism marketing from the tourist development tax.
- $499,394 for transportation from the ninth cent gas tax.
- $2.17 million for transportation from the local option 6-cent tax.
- $1.32 million for transportation from the local option 5-cent tax.
- $1.73 million for transportation from the local option 2-cent tax.
- $732,612 for transportation from the county 1-cent tax.
The county can only use certain revenues for certain uses, and cannot lump them all together in the general fund.
Budget requests from general fund departments and constitutional offices total $74.1 million.
The recommended general fund, the part the County Commission oversees, adds up to $73.1 million, up $638,421 from this year’s $73.5 million, but at least $600,000 less than requests.
To cover those requests without cuts, Nitz said, would require a property tax rate increase of 0.132, which would bring the 8.55 millage rate up to 8.682.
General fund requests from County Commission government departments add up to $20.95 million, just $230,135 more than the recommended 2% increase. The rest of the general fund is determined by constitutional officers and mandates, which the board can request be increased or cut, but cannot decide on its own. State mandates on the county add up to $8.35 million, which is $301,338 over the 2% ceiling.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has asked for $30.62 million, or $660,670 more than the 2% ceiling request. The board’s law enforcement obligations from their own budget, if all requests are met, would equal $3.2 million, or $143,387 less than the 2% ceiling. E911/Consolidated Dispatch has requested $748,247, or $18,651 more than this year.
The Clerk of Courts Office wants $4.26 million, just $20,994 more than this year.
The Property Appraiser wants $3.22 million, or $98,824 less than this year.
The Tax Collector’s Office, whose budget request has still not been submitted, has been entered with a 2% increase, giving a total of $1.89 million.
The Supervisor of Elections Office, not having an election in the coming year, has requested a budget of $898,922, which is $360,353 less than in this election year.
Nitz said the unassigned fund balance available to help balance the budget and reduce or eliminate millage increases is $17.13 million.
With $675,870 in reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, $1.25 million used of fund balance in this fiscal year and an estimated $6.72 million needed to balance the 2020-21 budget, that leaves $9.84 million. That’s enough to run the county for 1.68 months, or slightly more than six weeks, according to OMB.