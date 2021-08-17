SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have a hearing set this morning with Waste Connections, regarding the hauler’s “habitual offender” status.
Commissioners also expect to hear again from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on the status of the county budget, for which they already said they won’t raise the property tax rate, but that also still has a shortfall.
On July 20, which had already been a deferred date to hear from Waste Connections, the hauler’s hearing got postponed again to Aug. 17 — today — at the Board of County Commission 9 a.m. meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said last month that she and County Administrator Randy Vosburg had seen “more fruitful discussion” with Waste Connections officials in recent weeks since Vosburg had designated the company as an “habitual violator” on May 7.
Waste Connections’ attorney Grant J. Smith sent a letter on May 11 disagreeing with Vosburg, claiming there was no written history of default complaints on which to base his decision. However, County Commission Chair Scott Kirouac told the Highlands News-Sun that officials at the Waste Connections’ Texas office reported they had not learned, in a timely manner, of the problems Highlands County had seen with the service, and had since pledged to look into it.
Kirouac has said he’s not for approving any rate increases in the company’s contract, given the many service complaints, and other commissioners have said the same.
Meanwhile, commissioners voted last month to hold the county property tax at 8.55 mils for the 2021-22 fiscal year, the same rate as this year. OMB Manager David Nitz recommended setting the top rate at 9.0 last summer, and commissioners chose to cut enough from the budget to keep it at 8.55 mils. This year, they decided to keep it at 8.55 from the start.
Nitz has said property values have gone up 5.25% this year, putting the county’s current total taxable value at just under $5.35 billion. Commissioners could roll back the rate to 8.2982 mills to bring in the same $45.62 million that the 8.55-mil rate raised last year, but Nitz has advised against that.
First, he said, the county needs to build up its fund balance to three months — ideally 3.5 months — to provide operating funds to run the county if revenue grinds to a halt during a disaster.
Having good reserves also helps with getting loans, Nitz said. After spending $15 million on cleanup after Hurricane Irma, the county had to get a line of credit, just in case.
This year also has seen higher budget requests from board departments, constitutional officers and outside agencies. Estimated total General Fund revenue for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $72.87 million, which includes property taxes, state revenue sharing, the half-cent sales tax and other revenues.
Against that, the county has estimated General Fund expenses of $77.34 million, which would represent a $3.48 million increase over last year.
The total 2021-22 county budget, according to Nitz’s presentation on tomorrow’s agenda, is $157.37 million. That includes Energy Recovery (the asphalt plant), Solid Waste, Fire Assessment, Transportation and Infrastructure. Nitz has suggested putting in fund balance reserves to cover the current budget shortfall, in hopes of not spending it and keeping it for next year.