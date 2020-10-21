SEBRING — Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of paying $100,000 for 9.58 acres of agricultural land to build a new road.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who dissented on the proposed Daffodil Road extension in August, citing concerns of sand skinks and increased traffic for nearby residents, said “I suppose it is necessary,” after having driven the route around Lake June to go between Leisure Lakes and Placid Lakes subdivisions.
The proposed one-mile road would connect the back of both subdivisions, reducing response times for law enforcement and both fire and emergency medical services.
When the Board of County Commission discussed the matter nearly two years ago, in January 2019, Bill Miller of Leisure Lakes Property Owners Civic Association Inc., said an ambulance responding to Leisure Lakes would take 25 minutes from either the Placid Lakes Fire Department or the DeSoto City Fire Department.
From Placid Lakes, Miller said, the route around the lake is 14 miles. With the extension, he said, it would take five minutes.
On Tuesday, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said he’s applied for grants to build the road, but without owning the right of way, the county won’t score well on applications.
Now, he said, the county should be able to qualify for funds by applying through the six-county Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization.
Construction could begin next year or several years later, Howerton said. It depends on the funding.
Tuck, acknowledging that the county has environmental mitigation credits for sand skinks in its Lake Grassy property, still had concerns about the price.
She said the land was appraised at $40,000 but the county would be paying more than twice as much – $90,000.
“I think we’re being held up on it,” Tuck said.
Howerton said the land is still appraised for agricultural use.
He has said that in the three to four years that he has worked on this as a potential project, the price of agricultural land has gone up.
Tuck asked if the grove on the land is producing. Howerton said it was, but the part that the county is buying has maybe two trees on it.
Interim County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the price is far less than if the county did a legal “take” of the land for public safety use, given the cost of attorneys’ fees.
Tuck then asked if the future location of the Lake Placid Fire Department, Station 36 — north of town on U.S. 27, behind AdventHealth Lake Placid hospital — would actually be closer than having the station downtown where it is now.
Howerton said it depends on where the emergency is.
Commissioner Jim Brooks moved to purchase and Commissioner Greg Harris, calling in via teleconference, gave a second with a strong feedback echo.
“We heard you the first time,” Commission Chair Ron Handley quipped.
Later, Commissioner Don Elwell repeated his “yes” vote in a mimic of an echo.
“I’m going to vote yes because I’ve had several people say they want it,” Tuck said with her vote.