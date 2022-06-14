SEBRING — Highlands County has bought the first piece of right of way for Sebring Parkway Phase 4.
County commissioners have approved the purchase of 12 acres of citrus grove on Arbuckle Creek Road, owned by Gloria S. Crutchfield, for $254,520. Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. plans to use the land to realign Arbuckle Creek Road from the south edge of the property to the north edge.
The property sits near State Road 17, just behind the Circle K gas station at 3390 SR 17 North. The realignment will move the Arbuckle Creek/SR 17 intersection on the north side of the station, as well. Part of the project, Howerton said, will include realigning access to the station for better traffic flow and safety.
From the new SR 17 intersection, Howerton said, the county will acquire more right of way through existing groves to build Phase 4 of Sebring Parkway from the Sebring Roundabout. Howerton said this will help alleviate congestion on the Parkway/Home Avenue and Home Avenue/SR 17 intersections, especially for garbage trucks heading east to the Highlands County Landfill on Arbuckle Creek Road.
Howerton told commissioners the 12 acres is more than the county needs for the road. He said the surplus space gives room for required retention ponds and may have enough left over to build a Highlands County Fire Rescue station.
The location, he said, would provide easy access to SR 17, Arbuckle Creek Road and the Parkway system for quick response.
He told them they would be wise to buy it now “before it develops into something,” and commissioners agreed.
Parkway Phase 4 is currently in the running for $1.1 million in federal funding. If approved, it would still have to clear congressional committees and get added to the federal budget, Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber told county commissioners in May.
It’s the first step of 50, Barber said.
Howerton said at the time that $1.1 million will only cover half of the county’s 50/50 share of cost agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation.
He quoted an overall price of $5.5 million for the barely one-mile spur. It was a slightly higher estimate from three months prior at a time when costs are escalating from both supply problems and increased oil prices.
If federal funds come through, Howerton said, that would move up the timeline on the project, which he previously had not expected to start until 2026. However, he has said that buying right of way and designing the project could take a year, and constructing it could take another year.