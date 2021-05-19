SEBRING — County Administrator Randy Vosburg has called out Waste Connections LLC as a ‘habitual violator’ of its contract with the county.
The garbage and recycling hauler’s legal counsel has asked for a hearing to appeal that declaration, and the Board of County Commission has obliged. Commissioners will hear arguments during the next regular meeting on June 1.
In a letter to the company on May 7, Vosburg said he’d reviewed documents from the Engineering Department about the company’s activities, and found that the company had defaulted often and regularly on conditions of its franchise agreement with the county. Under Section 13.4 of the agreement, he said, those actions constituted a “condition of irredeemable default.”
In all caps, he then wrote, “Please govern yourself accordingly.”
In a page-and-a-half response letter, Waste Connections’ attorney Grant J. Smith strongly disagreed with the declaration, stating that the county had no history of default on which to base the decision, and if there had, that the county should have served the company with notices of default, as required under Sections 12 and 13.2(g) of the contract.
He said company officials deserve to know what specific grievances the county has, and is prepared to discuss these issues, but has no paper-trail of violations to follow.
“To provide substantive arguments with this appeal, without an accounting of the issues, would be boxing at shadows,” Smith wrote.
He said the company has wanted since January to enforce mediation rights granted it under the contract to resolve some outstanding contract issues. The county, he alleges, has not allowed it, which he said violates the contract. Smith further said the company officials were proud to have served the county for 11 years
“Even in the most trying conditions of a pandemic and well-documented national labor shortages, the women and men of the company work hard every day for the residents of Highlands County,” Smith writes. “Because of the potential profound ramifications of this process to the community and the company, the opportunity to have our appeal heard by the [commission] would be greatly appreciated.”
The next regular meeting will be at 9 a.m. June 1 in the Highlands County Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked if Vosburg could keep the agenda light on June 1, to make room for what might be a lengthy discussion. Vosburg said he’d try, but a few other time-sensitive items would have to be heard that day.
“Pack a lunch,” County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said.