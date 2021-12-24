SEBRING – The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners held a regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21. Here are some highlights from the board meeting:
County Administrator Randy Vosburg recognized the Employee of Quarter, Gary Dawson. Dawson is the building maintenance lead in the Parks & Facilities department and has been with the county for six years.
“He is a problem solver and always approaches tasks with savings in mind,” Ric Fleeger, Parks & Facilities superintendent. “Gary is a team member who steps up when others may not be available.”
Three other employees were honored today for their years of service with the County. Among them was Tim Eures, who began his career with the Board 30 years ago in October 1991 as a fire coordinator. In 1996, he became the Emergency Operations coordinator and in 1997 was promoted to Emergency Operations director. He moved into the Fire Services manager position in 2016, where he oversaw volunteer operations. In 2018 he was promoted to deputy chief in Public Safety.
“Tim is dedicated in his career in Highlands County,” Chief Ellison “Laney” Stearns, Public Safety director, said. “He is integral to what we do [in fire service] and he is invaluable.”
Vosburg spoke about how proud he is of county employees. “There is so much good going on and I want to brag on our employees,” he said.
He mentioned that the Engineering department’s silent auction raised over $2,500 for United Way of Central Florida, and in November, the Parks & Facilities department raised almost $1,100 for United Way with its Christmas tree auction.
Vosburg praised the Healthy Families division, which partnered with Bealls department store in Sebring via its angel tree display. Over 90 youth program clients were able to meet Santa Claus, receive a Christmas book and craft, and received presents off their wish lists. Healthy Families also partnered with Highlands Regional Medical Center and its annual toy drive to support program clients and help make this holiday season special.
Rudolph Roundup received a special mention by Vosburg. For the 15th year, county employees and volunteer firefighters participated in the Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive for Heartland for Children. County employees and volunteer firefighters worked together to sponsor 30 children’s wish lists. An estimated additional 700 toys were collected for children in the foster care system in Highlands County, enough for 260 kids.
And for those children who are part of the Kinship Care program [this program places local children with family members, and not in the foster care system], staff at the Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center coordinated gathering items on participant wish lists, helping local kids who don’t qualify for Rudolph Roundup have a special holiday season too.
“I see how county employees work hard every single day to serve the community in doing their jobs,” Vosburg said. “Kudos to our employees and I thank them for all the good they do for the community!
On the action agenda, commissioners approved the interlocal agreement with Spring Lake Improvement District for a broadband project. With this in place, the project will proceed to have fiber optic cabling installed in the community. Up to $1.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for this project.
By doing this, internet connectivity will improve in the area and attract businesses and residents to the community.
Commissioners also approved an additional holiday for board employees and will recognize Thursday, Dec. 30 as a holiday and county offices will be closed that day.
With the upcoming holidays, it is worth noting that garbage and yard waste collection will not change this week. The Highlands County Landfill will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday and will reopen Monday, Dec. 27.
Next week garbage and bulk waste collection will not change either. The Highlands County Landfill will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year’s holiday and will reopen Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Vosburg announced at Tuesday’s meeting that the previously scheduled regular board meeting for Jan. 4, 2022 has been canceled.
Commissioners closed out the last meeting of the year praising county staff and administration, offering the community and staff wishes for a safe and happy Christmas and New Year.
“We are very fortunate to have a very dynamic, very capable staff,” Commissioner Kevin Roberts said.
For more information about these matters, visit highlandsfl.gov to view the meeting agenda.