Despite Hurricane Idalia being almost 200 miles away at landfall Wednesday morning, the storm provided plenty of practice for Highlands County Emergency Management.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center was at a Level 3 activation Wednesday afternoon, with disaster-essential employees on standby. The county declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday and will remain under it through Sept. 5, unless renewed.
Some extended-forecast spaghetti models from the National Hurricane Center show the storm going back out into the Atlantic Ocean, circling and heading back to the east coast of the Florida peninsula.
For now, Highlands County has no damaged or affected infrastructure, no roads flooded or with water over them and no brush or structure fires.
“We have been fortunate in Highlands County as far as mother nature goes,” County Administrator Laurie Hurner said. “I am grateful our community was spared during this storm and am mindful of the help our northern counties will need in the days ahead.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office closed its front lobbies in Sebring and Avon Park, but 911 Consolidated Dispatch continued in service as did all emergency and law enforcement responses.
The county did not open shelters nor give any evacuation notices, but Highlands County Animal Services evacuated all their cats to Highlands County Humane Society for better safety.
“They’re good. Nice and cozy at the Humane Society,” said Lt. Clay Kinslow over Animal Services.
Originally, he said, Sarasota Humane Society reached out to Highlands County Humane Society to shelter all the cats they had and then adopt them out. In the end, Animal Services and the Humane Society had 65 cats and 26 kittens.
Sarasota Humane Society will come today, Aug. 31, to collect the cats, and will then neuter and spay the cats and adopt them out.
“We still have a few pregnant mommas in our ‘medical shed,’ but none are available for adoption yet,” Kinslow said.
As for the storm, “it seemed like a normal summer storm to me,” Kinslow said. “We didn’t have any damage here or at my residence.”
Donna Howerton, school board member just down U.S. 98 in Lorida, said they had rain and just a little wind.
“But my weather radio has been busy with possible tornado warnings,” Howerton said. “This thing is huge since we are getting the outer bands and where the actual eye is to make landfall (is) in the Panhandle.”
Some businesses remained open on Wednesday, such as Sophie’s Cafe on Sebring Square Plaza. People there said business was slow for breakfast, but picked up at lunch, judging from the full dining room.
People who talked about the storm, still hanging overhead in heavy gray skies, said it wasn’t anything more than rain and wind.
Hotels also got guests, or at least reservations, from the storm. Megan McLaughlin, assistant general manager of La Quinta by Wyndham, said the hotel was “booked up” on Monday, mostly from people trying to get out of Idalia’s way. Many of them did not come to claim their reservations, she said, opting to stay home and ride it out.
NU-HOPE of Highlands County announced it would close its meal sites on Wednesday, to reopen once the storm had passed.
County garbage pickup was scheduled to continue as normal, with the caveat that people should wait on Wednesday until pickup time to set out their garbage carts, and bring them back in immediately to prevent them from getting blown around.
Also, Highlands County’s Courthouse, and thus, the Clerk of Courts Office, were set to remain open Wednesday while those in Polk and Hardee counties closed.
Meanwhile, Highlands County’s Board of County Commissioners closed department offices, the three local libraries and Highlands County Fire Rescue administrative offices.
The Florida Health Department for Highlands County also closed its offices on Wednesday, as did the Highlands County Tax Collector at all three local sites.
The Supervisor of Elections, Highlands County Property Appraiser and South Florida State College all closed their doors, as did public schools.
All are expected to reopen today, Aug. 31, county officials said.