SEBRING — County Attorney Sherry Sutphen presented the County Commission with new public input rules on Tuesday.
Commissioners did not vote on the rules, nor discuss them. Sutphen said the new measures, that Commission Chair Scott Kirouac has begun to enforce, will take effect over the course of the next few weeks.
Sutphen said that public comment, already now at the beginning of the meeting, has a strict adherence to a three-minute rule. At the chair’s discretion, if there are several people speaking on the same topic, he or she may limit time to speak to two minutes.
An individual wishing to respond to an item on the agenda will have time at the beginning of that item to present their comments, Sutphen said.
Consent agenda items will not have time for public comment, she said. If someone wants to speak on an item on the consent agenda during the “citizens not on the agenda” time at the front of the meeting, and if one of the commissioners wants to have that item pulled from the consent agenda, it can be put on the action agenda for discussion.
However, if it stays on the consent agenda, it will just be voted on for approval without discussion, Sutphen said.
“That’s what ‘consent agenda’ means, approval without discussion,” Sutphen said.
The consent agenda should include just those items that are non-controversial for ready approval.
If large groups want to speak, they are encouraged to have just one or two people speak for them, Sutphen said. The board chair can limit the types of comments being made, to reduce duplication.
“These are not going to be written in stone anywhere. These are just procedures that are designed to help decrease the length of the meetings for you all, and designed to make things a little bit more user-friendly for the public, so they know exactly what the expectations are about when they are giving public comment.”
Under Florida Statute, Sutphen said, an individual must be given the opportunity to be heard, “at a time reasonably before action is taken,” Sutphen said.
She invited commissioners to “please speak up” in the future if they see anything they think county staff should do differently with regard to public input.