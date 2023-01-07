SEBRING — County commissioners met this week on Thursday, instead of their regular Tuesday, and they’ll do it again this month.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated on the third Monday of January, will precede the normal Tuesday meeting, and the regular meeting that week will be Thursday.
In fact, after January they’ll do it again a few more times this year. County commissioners recently voted to move their regular Tuesday meetings to Thursday on weeks where the meeting would be preceded by a Monday holiday.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner told commissioners when they voted on Nov. 1, that their 2023 meeting schedule has several potential changes after New Year’s Day 2023, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas weekend and then New Year’s Day 2024.
Commission Chair Chris Campbell pointed out Thursday that commissioners didn’t make the change to give county staff more time to submit agenda materials. In fact, the deadline of the week prior to the meeting is the same.
“This gave board members time to meet with staff prior to a meeting,” Campbell said.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said that was the case for him, that when away for a three-day weekend, coming back the next morning to a regular Tuesday commission meeting would give him no time to meet with staff for clarification on agenda items.