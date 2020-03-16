SEBRING — In spite of the many meetings and gatherings postponed lately, the Highlands County Board of County Commission is still scheduled to meet Tuesday morning.
Key items on the agenda include discussion of the board’s priorities for the coming year, the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year budget and the results of the last M-CORES transportation corridor meeting.
M-CORES
At the last local task force meeting for Multi-use Corridors Of Regional Economic Significance, participants learned that Florida, the third most populous state and the second fastest growing state, had 21.3 million people in 2018 and is expected to have 33.7 million by 2070 — 50 years from now.
The Southwest-Central Florida Corridor under consideration right now would stretch a toll road 140 miles from Collier County to southern Polk County.
The last meeting, held March 4 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring, included discussion of how to bring improved water and communications infrastructure along the corridor, once it’s decided where such a road might go.
At present, no route has been identified through the nine-county area.
Budget
County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Office of Budget and Management Manager David Nitz will present commissioners with a preliminary budget outlook, to prepare them for this summer’s budget negotiation hearings.
For the 2019-20 budget, the county transferred $4.98 million from the $17.1 million unassigned general fund balance to help cover expected costs.
The report in meeting materials states county officials only expect to need $1 million of that this year, which would bring the available fund balance up to $16.1 million, enough for 2.92 months of operation, if needed.
Priorities
The three highest-ranked priorities for the county are, in order, the countywide road paving and maintenance program, developing a design for new county firehouses and finding the best route for M-CORES through the county.
Other priorities, as ranked now, include selling Highlands Regional Medical Center to fund an endowment for non-profits, developing a plan for utility extensions, building county fund reserves to 3.5 months of operating costs, establishing a pet-friendly hurricane shelter, planning for a family-oriented tourism venue, developing a county administration succession plan, streamlining county bureaucracy to encourage economic development and improving the county recycling program.
Ranking
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has recommended the county rank work on County Road 623 — Kenilworth Boulevard — highest with the Florida Department of Transportation on both the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) for adding shoulders and safety improvements and the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) for resurfacing.
Other roads he suggests giving a high ranking include repairs to the Arbuckle Creek Road bridge under SCOP and milling/resurfacing Arbuckle Creek Road — the route to the landfill — from Riverdale Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard under SCRAP.
Third on the SCOP list would be widening and resurfacing Lake Josephine Road from Orange Blossom Boulevard to Payne Road. Third under SCRAP, Howerton suggests, is milling/resurfacing Arbuckle Creek Road from U.S. 98 to Bishop Dairy Road.
Agenda
An item on the agenda, requested at the March 3 meeting, is an amendment to the ordinance that closed Vaughn Road, effectively reopening the road to motorized traffic from County Road 635 to the Hardee County line.
Cost to reopen the road should not exceed $40,000, according to Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
Other action items include:
- A request to hold a local contest for people to create a logo for the Highlands County Historic Preservation Commission. The contest, open to all Highlands County residents, will run from April 1 to May 31.
- A request for the county to vacate an easement at 6958 Mexican Hat Drive in Sebring.
Also, Laurie Hurner, director of the Highlands County Agricultural Extension, will give a quarterly presentation on the latest activities at the University of Florida/Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences office.
Vosburg will also present years of service awards to long-serving county employees.
The county commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.