SEBRING — County commissioners may start meeting on Thursday, too.
They haven’t made it official by approving a resolution, but on Tuesday, they discussed the possibility of moving their usual Tuesday morning meetings to Thursday mornings on weeks that have Monday holidays.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen advised them, if this is what they want, to vote on it as a resolution at a future meeting, spelling out why they want to do it. It’s a lot easier to find a resolution in the public records archives than trying to search a discussion in the text of years of meeting minutes, she said.
That would also then have a resolution that sets forth exactly how and why the commission has decided to move meetings to Thursday, when they do.
Commissioner Soctt Kirouac said he liked the idea of keeping most meetings on Tuesday mornings, and only moving those meetings where it follows directly after a Monday holiday.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner told commissioners that 2023 has six such holidays that land on or drop in adjacent to would-be Tuesday meeting dates: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Labor Day, Christmas Day and then New Year’s Day 2024.
Two other potential day-off holidays that could conflict with board meeting days in 2023 are Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20, and Independence Day, which falls directly on the first Tuesday.
Commissioner Chris Campbell, who had brought up the idea originally in September, said such a move would give extra days after such holidays to get acquainted with the agenda and issues to be discussed.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said most county commissions meet on Tuesdays, because people then travel to conferences later in the week. He liked the idea of changing the meeting date only to get away from Monday holidays.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if it would be more workable to move the meeting date only as far forward as Wednesday, when needed. Sutphen said it would help to have it a little further forward, since people do seem to be ‘out of sorts’ after a holiday weekend and may need the extra time to readjust to the work week.