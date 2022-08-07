SEBRING – County Commissioner Arlene Tuck is seeking re-election as representative for District 4. Chantel Parris is running against the incumbent. The general election for this race will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with early voting taking place on Oct. 29-Nov. 5.
Tuck has been serving as county commissioner since she was elected in August 2018.
In our spotlight on the candidates, they were all asked the same questions for fairness.
Commissioner Tuck said her stance on term limits is a yes.
“I am very in favor of term limits,” she replied by email. “However, my first meeting on the County Commission I asked our attorney to check into term limits for the Board. The State Attorney informed us only charter counties could do term limits. Highlands County is not a Charter County.”
Tuck has some suggestions for recruiting new businesses and retaining them. She points to the Town of Murals as a positive example.
“The county needs to start putting in infrastructure so we are shovel ready. Lake Placid is doing a great job by borrowing money to put in the sewer plant,” Tuck said. ”New businesses are looking for areas with public water, sewer and roads. We have to have the infrastructure for growing businesses.”
Tuck said being retired helps her to be accessible to the voters.
“I am retired so I am accessible any time. When I became a county commissioner I was asked what I wanted my business hours to be. I was really confused,” she said. “Then I was told each commissioner has business hours when citizens can call and make an appointment to meet with the commissioner during their business hours at their office at the Government Center. My policy has been and always will be, I will meet you at any time and anyplace. I have no business hours and the Government Center is not the only place I will meet you.”
While not a native to Highlands County, Tuck has spent most of her life here.
“I have lived in Highlands County for over 60 years,” she said. “We moved to Lake Placid when I was in the 6th grade. I graduated from Lake Placid High School, SFCC (now South Florida State College) and attended University of South Florida. After business school I started working for Attorney Haywood Davis. I worked for Andy Jackson and Mike Rider for a total of 25 years. I then worked for the Town of Lake Placid for 25 years, then retired.”
Tuck has served in public office before she began serving as a county commissioner.
“Back in 1980, before I ever worked for the Town (Lake Placid), I was on the Town Council for two years. After retiring from the Town, I was elected to Town Council and served four years and one year into a second term before I ran and won County Commissioner. I have served on the County Commission for four years and hope to serve one more term of four years. As I said, I believe in term limits and just because we don’t have term limits does not mean a candidate can not term limit themselves.”
Tuck believes she is the best candidate and looks forward to being re-elected in November.
“I feel I am the best candidate because I have knowledge of legal services for 25 years and government service for 25 years,” she explained. “These are the only jobs I have had. I also feel I have served the citizens of Highlands County exceptionally for the last four years. I have been very conservative with their tax money by never voting for a tax increase, I am always prepared for the meetings because I study my agenda, I presented the resolution for the Second Amendment Sanctuary. I am always available to talk or meet with anyone because I have no job, I have given back my salary increase every year to the employees incentive program and I have worked as hard as I can to do everything I can for our veterans. My family is very supportive of American veterans because they have all been in the military.”