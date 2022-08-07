TUCK

SEBRING – County Commissioner Arlene Tuck is seeking re-election as representative for District 4. Chantel Parris is running against the incumbent. The general election for this race will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with early voting taking place on Oct. 29-Nov. 5.

Tuck has been serving as county commissioner since she was elected in August 2018.

