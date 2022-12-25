SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have set a list of items that they want the Florida Legislature to address this year.
They include such items as asking the state to put funds in place to help cover gaps in unfunded mandates, stormwater drainage improvements, the Transportation Disadvantaged Program and in providing a county-owned multi-use facility.
The county also wants the state to ease restrictions on how the county would use proceeds from selling the county-owned hospital, as well as have the state move faster on improving safety on State Road 70.
Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said the list is a work in progress. She said that, as issues arise in the state, the county can add priorities to the list in the future.
One unfunded mandate is Medicare under the new $15-per-hour minimum wage as well as increasing wages for law enforcement. She said it is great that the state government has shown support for local employees through laws and bills.
“But not funding it is not a great time for us,” Barber said.
The Board of County Commissioners has had many stormwater drainage issues brought before them, Barber said, and that item on the list is to make sure funding for drainage improvements increase instead of decrease, because the county will be tapping into them in the future.
Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged program has had significant funding cuts in the last three years, Barber said: 14%, which is approximately $15 million. It’s usually used for people who need to make it to medical appointments, education and life-sustaining services for people who don’t have transportation because of disability, age, income and other factors.
Highlands County would like to see funding for this increase, Barber said.
The county also wants funding put forward for a multi-use facility. A grant-funded study had made recommendations for that facility, Barber said. It would benefit tourism and local recreation, according to the list presented in the agenda.
She said the Tourist Development Council has engaged a nationwide consultant, under a grant, to prepare a facility study for the county, with recommendations, no later than April 2023, for an appropriation request after that.
Even though that’s beyond the upcoming legislative session, Barber said having those results will help the county make a very compelling argument for such facilities.
One item on the list that garnered some discussion is a request that the Legislature ease restrictions on use of the proceeds from the sale of the county-owned hospital property, currently housing and being run by HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Under Florida Statutes, Section 155.40, if the county sells the county-owned hospital, the county has to put 50% of the net proceeds into a healthcare economic development trust fund, under control of the county commission, to be distributed with consultation with the Department of Economic Opportunity to promote job creation in local healthcare. This can be done through expanded healthcare services, health education programs or commercialization of local health care research. Barber said the county will ask to have infrastructure added to the list of available uses for that money.
The other half would have to be set aside to fund indigent care, including primary care, physician specialty care, outpatient care, inpatient care and behavioral health.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said one important issue in this is infrastructure, such as water, sewer and broadband internet to facilitate and improve healthcare facilities. She said staff found that to be as important as the other matters in the bill, because it will help the county in more ways than healthcare.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he would like to see the decisions of where to fund local economic development rest with the county commission and not the state agency, especially since the 1965 facility was built with local taxpayer dollars.
Sutphen said the DEO probably will not say no, but the DEO would be involved to make sure the funds are going to economic development. Barber said the county commission would sit as the board over the trust fund created by the sales.
The last item on the list is a request to move forward more quickly on safety improvements to SR 70 in Highlands County, a stretch of road that has seen 36 fatalities in the last five years, Barber said. The request to the state, she said, is to make sure the road gets attention.