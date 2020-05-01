SEBRING — Highlands County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has remained at 81 for the second day in a row, according to the Thursday update from Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. The cases of people who have died from COVID-19 remains at 7.
Florida Department of Health has reported 80 Highlands County residents and one non-county resident have been infected with COVID-19. They also report 29 of those people needed to be hospitalized at some point. Currently, there are eight people hospitalized with the disease, according to county hospital officials.
The recent additions of younger people — a preteen, teen and an adult in their 30s — has dropped the median age to 56. The age range is still 0-95 years old. By gender, the FDOH has reported the county has 42 males and 38 females.
FDOH has broken down the case statistics by race with 23 blacks, 38 whites and 17 “others” and two unknown. Ethnicity data shows 27 Hispanic people were infected, 46 non-Hispanic and seven people with unknown ethnicity.
Thursday’s update showed 1,169 people were tested in the county. Of those tested, 1,080 were negative. With 81 positive cases, that brings the positive percentile to 8.8%.
Across the State of Florida, positive cases went up by almost 500 new people with the disease. The additional cases brings the total confirmed coronavirus cases to 33,690. To date, there have been 1,268 deaths in Florida. Florida hospitals have treated 5,589 coronavirus patients.
The state has recorded 384,153 people being tested for COVID-19 and have had 348,715 tests come back negative.
In all of the United States, 1,046,022 positive cases have been reported with 61,187 deaths. Globally, there have been 3,231,701 reported positive cases with 230,615 deaths.
While many residents anxiously await the opening of the county and state, others do not. Monday, May 4 is the first step to reopening; until then, the stay-at-home order is still in place.