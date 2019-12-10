While I don't dispute the importance of the Second Amendment, it seems that there are so many other ways in which Highlands can set ourselves apart as a sanctuary county. We could become an intentional place of refuge for veterans, especially for those living with PTSD, or for retiring first responders who gave so much of themselves to help others. We could become a sanctuary from hunger, in which we vow, as a county, to ensure that no one will ever go hungry, or a sanctuary of religious freedom in which we value all beliefs — Muslim, Jewish, agnostic, Christian, etc.
But to single out gun ownership seems not only out-of-touch but insensitive in light of the upcoming anniversary of the SunTrust murders.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring