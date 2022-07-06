SEBRING — The county’s current financial surplus and unexpected high revenue coupled with expected budget cuts to balance out finances could result in lower taxes.
That’s what commissioners want, and what one, Commissioner Arlene Tuck, has been pushing for since she was elected to the Board of County Commission in 2018.
Tuesday marked the first of three public meetings on the first look at the budget. A second will take place tonight, 6 p.m. in the University Center Auditorium at South Florida State College on College Drive in Avon Park.
Another will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 north of Lake Placid.
Two other workshops are scheduled at 9 a.m. July 12 and 19 at the Highlands County Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The first will focus on Capital Financial Strategy and county departments. At the second, commissioners will adopt a maximum millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 and hear constitutional officers’ and outside agencies’ budget requests.
The property tax rate has been at 8.55 since 2014, when commissioners raised it from $7.10 per $1,000 of taxable income. This year, however, the fund balance is $25.9 million going into the budget process, already, said David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget.
“I’d like to see the 8 come down,” Tuck said. “I don’t think it’s possible this year. I would like to remove the ‘55’.”
That may be possible. With $825,000 more property taxes coming in from increased property values and another $2.22 million in revenue from land sales — and $1.7 million going back into the budget to cover budget increases — the county stands to end the budget process with just less than $27.3 million.
Nitz said the recommended budget, an increase from the current fiscal year, would have an $85.4-million General Fund, from which the county will need to pay $4 million in grant programs, $1.2 million in capital items, $1.5 million in transfers to other funds and $481,500 into the Reserve for Contingency.
That will leave $78.13 million. Dividing that by 12 gives the cost per month, Nitz said: $6.51 million. Dividing that into the $27.3 million fund balance provides 4.19 months of operating revenue, he said.
Whatever cuts the county can make on the General Fund budget, Nitz said, will cut the operating revenue needs and stretch the $27.3-million fund balance that much farther.
Auditors advise the county to have three months of operating funds, and commissioners have adopted a standard of 3.5 months. Nitz recommends four, just in case the county sees heavy damage from a hurricane.
“Right now, we are definitely in a better position than we were years ago,” Nitz said.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said he would like to see the effects of increased fuel costs, now at $4.50 to $5 per gallon at most places, and the statutory pay increases for deputies. Tuck asked if Nitz’s recommended budget included the scheduled minimum wage pay increase for this year.
“Yes, we’ve brought everyone up to $12 an hour,” Nitz said.
Nitz also said he calculated a 30-year parity to bring all people below $12 up to that pay level. All told, it adds $300,000 to the budget.
He wants to see if the county can hold its departments and encourage constitutional officers to hold to a 5% budget increase. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he hopes they could, or the millage rate would have to raise to 9.2.