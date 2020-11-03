SEBRING — Monday’s report from Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard revealed Highlands County added 26 new cases of infection to its total. The new cases increased the county’s overall total to 2,732 cases.
Fortunately, the death toll did not increase and remains at 118. Females have more cases of infections with 1,475 infected over males who have had 1,228 cases of infection. There have been 13 cases where the gender is unknown.
On Sunday, 151 tests were processed and there were 131 negative tests. Monday’s positivity rate is 13.82%; nearly double the reported rate on Sunday and the highest rate since Sept. 22.
Monday’s median age was 55 and the overall average is 48 years old in the county. The median age can vary from one day to the next. It would appear there is a direct correlation between the median age and death rate. The following counties show an increase in the death rate percentage as the median age increases:
County, Median Age, Death Rate
Charlotte County, 55, 4%
Citrus County, 52, 4%
Flagler County, 48, 2%
Hernando County, 49, 5%
Highlands County, 48, 3%
Sumter County, 55, 3%
Union County, 47, 4%
Countywide, there have been 284 people hospitalized from COVID. Currently, there are 34 people hospitalized per the Agency for Health Care Administration. The adult ICU bed census is 23 and there are six beds available. The county’s hospital bed census is 206 with 50 beds available.
Okeechobee, Lafayette and Jefferson counties were surely happy with the zero increases reported on Monday. Unfortunately, the following counties had triple digit increases in their new cases: Broward – 314, Duval – 161, Orange – 158, Palm Beach – 214 and Pinellas – 102.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission will be providing COVID-19 updates only on weekdays. They will no longer be posting the updates to social media. Alert Highlands will give the coronavirus now. Text hccovid to 888777 or sign up at highlandsfl.gov, follow the prompts at the bottom of the page for Alert Highlands.
Statewide, the new cases jumped by 4,651 infections, which brings the overall total to 812,063, including non residents.
The death toll has surpassed 17,000 with a total of 17,043. The FDOH report shows 42,100 tests performed on Sunday leading to a 6.43% positivity rate.
Nationwide, 9,229,335 cases of infection have been reported and deaths have reached 231,011.
Globally, the cases have climbed to 46,723,235 and 1,202,081.