SEBRING — Highlands County picked up 41 more cases of coronavirus per Friday’s state COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard run by the Florida Department of Health. The new cases bring the total number of infections to 2,870 (2,851 residents and 19 non-residents).
The 41 new cases were a result of 378 tests processed the previous day. There were 338 negative tests. The values can vary slightly, depending on reporting times.
Highlands County’s positivity rate for new cases was 10.58% – was the fourth time in five days that the positivity rate was above 10%.
An additional death has been added, which brings the total to 181 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Of Friday’s 41 cases, the median age was 54 years old, making the 6th day out of the past week, where the median age was higher than 50 years old. The ages effected by coronavirus are from 0-99 with an overall median age of 48.
There have been 296 hospitalizations in total. Currently there are 31 hospitalizations as of Friday at 3:17 p.m., per the Agency for the Health Care Administration. The Highlands County ICU beds was 19 with eight beds available.
Highlands has had 427 cases, or 15% of all cases in long-term care facilities. About 2% of cases, or 68 cases have come from correctional facilities.
The State of Florida increased its caseload by 5,245 cases for a total of 832,625 infections with 821,526 residents and 11,099 non-residents.
State resident deaths increased by 53 people to 17,014. Non-resident deaths are at 210 for combined total of 17,224.
Nearby counties that many commute to have somewhat better numbers, however, many have much less testing than Highlands. They include DeSoto County up seven to 1,710; Glades County up one to 624; Hardee County increased two to 1,641 and Okeechobee increased four to 1,788.
Other counties in Florida cases increased by triple digits: Brevard – 109, Broward – 565, Duval – 147, Hillsborough – 332, Lee – 172, Orange – 334, Osceola – 100, Palm Beach -363, Pasco – 115, Pinellas – 299 and Polk – 132. Dade County had a 1,058 increase from the previous day.
Franklin and Gulf counties had no increases.
Nationwide, there have been 9,654,501 cases and 235,347 deaths.
Globally, there have been 49.1 million cases reported and 1,239,601 deaths attributed to coronavirus.