SEBRING — The collective eyes of Highlands County residents watched as positive coronavirus cases passed the 1,000 cases-threshold on Saturday, according to the Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, run by the Florida Department of Health. COVID cases increased by 50, bringing the total number of infections to 1,018, which includes four non-residents.
Coming off the heals of an all-time increase in deaths, (six new deaths on Friday’s update), county deaths remain steady at 22.
Saturday’s FDOH update shows 565 people were tested on Friday with 515 negative tests and 50 positive, or an 8.8% positivity rate. Friday’s positivity rate was 12.2%. To date, 13,905 people in the county have been tested with 12,878 negative results for an overall positivity rate of 7.32%.
Those positive for the virus range from 0-96 years old with an overall median age of 47. Saturday’s update showed a median age of 43. Women still lead the number of those infected with 530 followed by men at 479 and five whose gender was unknown.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Agency for the Health Care Administration reported 54 current hospitalizations from COVID-19. The AHCA update showed an adult ICU bed census at 30 beds for the county with four beds, or 11.76% availability. They did not show any pediatric ICU beds being used. The county hospital bed census was listed with a total staffed bed capacity of 264 and 60 beds or 22.73% availability.
The overall county hospitalizations lists 122 people have been hospitalized, which is 12% of all cases. The county’s percentage of hospitalizations is double that of the state’s percentage which is 6% with 23,730 hospitalizations.
The most vulnerable are the county’s senior population. The long-term care facilities are showing 127, or 13% of all cases in the county. According to FDOH, there have been 28 cases of infection in the correctional facilities in the county.
The state added an additional 12,199 positive cases of COVID-19 for a new total of 414,511, including non-residents. Florida’s death toll climbed by 124 residents for a total of 5,777 deaths. There were two additional non-resident deaths, bringing that count to 117 for a combined 5,994 deaths.
FDOH reports the state has tested 3,340,949 with 2,921,866 negative results. The statewide overall positivity rate is 12.41%.
Counties around the state that have had a quadruple number of case increases are Miami-Dade with 3,424 and Broward at 1,611.
Counties with increases of triple digit jumps are:
•Bay — 385
•Brevard – 142
•Collier — 124
•Duval — 507
•Escambia — 170
•Hillsborough — 589
•Indian River — 104
•Jackson — 241
•Lee — 246
•Manatee — 189
•Marion – 119
•Orange — 607
•Osceola — 257
•Palm Beach — 703
•Pasco — 148
•Pinellas — 258
•Polk — 288
•Sarasota — 169
•Seminole — 172
•St. Lucie — 163
•Volusia — 164
The above county increases account for 10,780 of the day’s total increase.
Nationwide, the total cases have reached 4,137,411 with 145,719 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Globally, the pandemic has seen 15,800,544 cases with 640,724 deaths associated to the virus.