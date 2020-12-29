SEBRING — The Highlands County daily COVID-19 data reports from the Florida Department of Health are good but need to be put into perspective with low tests.
The county only added 19 new cases on Monday. Those cases came from just 134 tests processed. Normally, Mondays have fewer cases because of testing. However, FDOH shows there were only 134 tests processed for Monday’s reports, which is the lowest number of tests processed in over two weeks. The Christmas holiday may have had something to do with the low testing. Of the 134 tests, 115 were negative. Monday’s total number of new cases rose to 4,822. The cases breakdown shows 4,779 resident cases and 43 non-resident cases.
The death toll did not change and remained at 199.
The new cases and tests have increased the positivity rate significantly to 14.18% compared to Sunday’s 8.52%. Monday’s positivity rate percentage is the highest since Dec. 15. The ages of those diagnosed with the coronavirus range from 0-99 and Monday’s median age was 42. The overall median age was 52.
At the highest range of the age spectrum (85-plus) there have been 226 cases of COVID while those 0-4 years old has reached 59 cases of the disease on the other end of the spectrum.
There have been 490 cases in long-term care facilities. The FDOH state report shows Highlands County has had 52 deaths from long-term care facilities residents and/or staff.
The county has had 433 hospitalizations from the infection so far. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 49 people hospitalized as of Monday at 3:31 p.m. AHCA showed the county’s ICU bed census as 25 with five beds available.
Glades County is the only one of 67counties that did not have any new cases reported. Other counties that have had increases by either three or four digits are Brevard – 202, Broward – 581, Collier — 305, Dade – 2,064, Duval – 188, Hillsborough – 419, Lake – 115, Lee – 309, Manatee – 131, Orange — 630, Osceola – 200, Palm Beach – 605, Pasco – 178, Pinellas – 277 and Polk – 283.
Statewide, Florida added 8,198 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The new cases have brought the overall total to 1,280,177. There have been 1,258,315 resident cases and 21,862 non-residents diagnosed.
There were 72,857 tests processed and 64,800 of those tests were negative. The new cases and tests processed produced a positivity rate of 11.80%. That is the highest positivity rate the state has seen since Aug. 12, when it was 11.89% for first-time diagnoses of coronavirus.
Florida saw 100 deaths since Sunday. There were 97 resident deaths and three new non-resident deaths. The totals are 21,308 residents and 305 residents in total.
FDOH shows the state has had 61,663 hospitalizations and AHCA showed a total of 6,109 people hospitalized as of 3:31 p.m. Monday with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19. The News Service of Florida pointed out the increase in hospitalizations.
“By comparison, 2,081 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19 on Oct. 1; 2,371 were hospitalized on Nov. 1; 4,282 were hospitalized on Dec. 1; and 5,514 were hospitalized on Dec. 21, according to information The News Service of Florida has compiled from the agency’s website,” the report stated.
AHCA reported the adult ICU bed census as 4,797 with 1,352 beds available.
As expected, numbers are down in the United States due to the Christmas holiday. New cases, deaths and the number of tests given are each below the seven-day averages.
The lone metric that isn’t affected by the holiday is hospitalizations, which are just shy of an all-time record. According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday evening report, there are 118,720 currently hospitalized.
California had a better day on Monday, as the California Department of Public Health reported 33,170 new cases and 64 deaths. California Governor Gavin Newsome said the number of deaths was likely artificially low due to the “weekend lag.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a record 14.7% positivity rate on Monday, as well as a record 3,192 currently hospitalized.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been a total of 19.22 million cases in the United States and 334,116 deaths.
Globally, there have been 81.1 million cases and 1.77 million deaths.