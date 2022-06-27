SEBRING — A new article added to county code has reestablished the office of the attorney as a position that answers to the Board of County Commissioners.
Currently, the county has a contractual arrangement with County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, but the position of county attorney was a county-based position in the past. County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners on Tuesday that this article merely reestablishes that relationship.
Thus, the Board has two direct employees at all times: The county administrator and county attorney, whether on an outside contract or not.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if that stated Sutphen would not represent individuals. Sutphen said she won’t represent individual interests, but individual employees who are acting on the county’s behalf and whose interests mirror the county’s interest.
Commissioners approved that unanimously, as well as on a vote to renew the countywide fire assessment with a scheduled 7% increase.
As presented by Public Safety Director Laney Stearns and Business Services Director Tanya Cannady, it will continue to set fees based on call load and divided based on response. With 2,165 calls in Fiscal Year 2020-21, about 79% or 1,700 were to residences, 8.5% or 184 calls to vacant land, 7.8% or 169 to commercial property, 4.3% or 94 to institutional property and 0.09% to warehouse/industrial sites.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, for clarification, asked if it is more expensive to run calls to open land. Stearns said it can take a lot more hours, labor and equipment to overcome a brush fire or wildfire than a house fire, despite paying less in rates in assessment.
They reported that a 7% increase in each of the five categories would increase revenue by $704,008 for Fiscal Year 2022-23. Right now, the fire budget is $5.98 million, and the 2022-23 budget is estimated at $6.69 million.
Commissioner Chris Campbell, to clarify, said that rumors of removing caps on certain categories has not taken place, and there have been no discussions of doing so.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts also commended Stearns for the way that the professional side and volunteer side of the fire service have worked well together. Stearns replied that they work under the premise that they are all the same when they leave the fire house.
“You should not be able to see the difference,” Stearns said.
Commissioners also approved several changes to Highlands County Land Development Regulations, as presented by Planning and Development Manager Melony Culpepper.
The county commission approved an amendment to the setbacks for homes in the “estates” zoning district from 35 feet to 25 feet. Agriculture zoning has 35-foot setbacks, but where agricultural properties start at 5-acre parcels, estate zoning lots are just 20,000 square feet, which is less than half of an acre. Culpepper said staff found that to be over-regulatory.
Also, there will now be a 25-foot setback for all water bodies, man-made as well as natural, to prevent pollution from runoff, Culpepper said.
An additional amendment, also approved, removes county-specific regulations with regard to home-based businesses and states that such businesses must conform to state and federal law. This includes any regulation with regard to parking, signage, equipment or processes that create noise, vibration, heat, smoke, dust or glare, as well as fumes or noxious odors or with respect to the use, storage or disposal of any corrosive, combustible or otherwise hazardous or flammable materials or liquids.
Another change governs the maintenance of drainage easements, with the primary changes addressing temporary drainage culverts.
Under the new rules, temporary constructions culverts must be a minimum of 15 inches in diameter, unless otherwise approved by the county engineer. If not done correctly, the county has authority to remove the deficient driveway pipe a driveway from the common right of way.
This may affect the contractor’s ability to get future permits from the county, the new regulations state.
Another amendment, approved Tuesday, requires that all non-residential parking must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Commissioners also approved new requirements in the development rules for dumpster enclosures at future developments, both for aesthetic and health reasons. One advantage mentioned at the meeting was that enclosures would ensure, when the dumpster is full, that people have a place to put excess garbage that is not visible or accessible from outside the enclosure.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he’d received calls about how some apartment complexes have small dumpsters, which are less expensive for landlords, but then people have to put garbage outside the dumpster when it fills up faster. When a heavy afternoon windstorm hits, it then scatters the garbage, he said.
-