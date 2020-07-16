SEBRING — County commissioners may have managed to balance their part of the 2020-21 budget.
Next, they will have to work with outside agencies, especially constitutional officers like Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, to bring down the remaining spending.
Currently, the county is looking at estimated revenue of $67.23 million, thanks to a 3.25% increase in taxable property value from this fiscal year, but also a decrease in state revenue sharing of 19.94%. The county is also facing a half-cent sales tax decrease of 4.94% and a decrease in grants of 13.84%.
Estimated expenses for Fiscal Year 2020-21 are $74.14 million, with an increase of 3.26% across board departments and of 2.58% among constitutional officers, on average.
Some departments and constitutional offices are up and others are down. The board only can control a little less than $21 million of that budget, said David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management (OMB).
Thus far, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said, constitutional officers have been “team players, as they have every year.”
Nitz said the board departments were up a total of $230,000, while the cumulative increase for departments and constitutional officers was $638,421.
If the county were to accept all the requests and keep the property tax at 8.55 mils, Nitz said, it would take $6.72 million from reserves to balance the county budget. That would reduce the fund balance — the county’s reserves — from $17.13 million to $9.84 million, which would cover 1.68 months of county operating expenses, if needed.
Among the cuts Nitz suggested and commissioners accepted was keeping a Natural Resources position, but covering the job through the county’s various taxing districts, because of services the position would provide to them.
Nitz’s staff also moved $35,000 for nuisance abatement from the general fund to the building fund.
The county’s estimated annual cost for fuel was reduced down to $2.25 per gallon for the year, given the recent drop in oil prices and the fact that the county does not pay full pump price. County vehicles fuel up without paying local taxes per gallon.
Nitz said the general fund had $18,000 set aside to replace air-conditioners and to replace generators at communications towers. However, the capital financial strategy for buildings, vehicles and equipment has a line item for that.
“So we don’t need it on the general fund,” Nitz said.
Vosburg said he and OMB cut the budget for new library publications by 10%, or $16,744, which would leave a 5% increase.
It’s not as much of an increase as it would have been for that line item, Vosburg said, but it’s still an increase for the year.
Also, the county would look at reducing education/training, travel per diem and central services budgets by a total of $60,693. Some trainings are going online, so that saves hotels and travel expenses, Vosburg said. Those combined reductions hold the board’s department budgets to a 2% increase.
Commissioner Don Elwell, the board liaison to OMB, asked if commissioners wanted to look more closely at each department.
“We met our goal,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said. “[We] met it at 2%.”
To micromanage it any further down, Handley said, would be unnecessary.
When asked about salaries, Vosburg said the county gives a 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA) to all employees on Oct. 1, with merit pay increases up to 3% halfway through the year on April 1, 2021.
Nitz said the county never spends all of that budget.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county could just give the COLA and save money by skipping the merit increase.
NItz said there’s only $110,000 budgeted for merit. “That’s only six months,” Nitz said. “That’s general fund only.”
Vosburg said the reductions done Tuesday would take the needed reserve down to $6.2 million.
Elwell said it would be ideal to have all rows at zero and under, and suggested the sheriff and clerk would have to come down somewhat.
The county looked at 2.5 months of reserve before starting the process, Elwell said.
Vosburg warned that when the County Commission sets the top millage rate for the year next Tuesday. It will be higher than they intend and will not be where they want to end or intend to end.
“I’d like to take David’s [Nitz] rollback rate and add 2% to that,” Tuck said, referring to the rollback rate of 8.3142 mils, which would bring in the same amount from property taxes, after adjusting for property value increases.