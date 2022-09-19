Saturday evening’s storm took its toll on Highlands County residents, with many residents losing power and then dealing with flooded roadways and yards on Sunday.
A brief power outage affected more than 7,000 county residents in the early evening hours, but most had power restored after a brief period. Duke Energy’s outage history report showed 11,500 customers affected during the 4 p.m. hour, with that number dropping to 2,706 in the 6 p.m. hour. By 9 p.m., the number was down to 1,284.
According to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, repairs were needed on Lakeview Drive at Don Drive and on Golfview Road at West Lake Drive Boulevard, with Golfview Road remaining closed into Sunday afternoon. Placid View Drive was also closed at Eagles Nest Drive and State Road 70 as of Sunday afternoon.
A number of communities woke up to flooded roads, with residents in Hammock Terrace among the many who were affected, and many people took to social media to post photos of flooding in their areas.
The National Weather Service was predicting more thunderstorms today and Tuesday, with today’s precipitation most likely to occur between 5-11 p.m. It’s more of the same on Tuesday, although the early forecast is for the majority of the precipitation to occur between 2-8 p.m. The chance of precipitation on Wednesday is down to 40%.