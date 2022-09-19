Saturday evening’s storm took its toll on Highlands County residents, with many residents losing power and then dealing with flooded roadways and yards on Sunday.

A brief power outage affected more than 7,000 county residents in the early evening hours, but most had power restored after a brief period. Duke Energy’s outage history report showed 11,500 customers affected during the 4 p.m. hour, with that number dropping to 2,706 in the 6 p.m. hour. By 9 p.m., the number was down to 1,284.

