SEBRING — Highlands County just came out of a bad week for coronavirus-related deaths and this week isn’t shaping up to be much better. Although no new deaths were reported Monday, there were seven reported overnight on Tuesday’s report by the Florida Department of Health. Deaths can take a while to show up on the report.
To give the county’s deaths a little perspective, last Tuesday, there had been a total of 148 deaths. Since then, there has been a sharp rise to 172 deaths attributed to COVID-19. That’s an increase of 24 deaths in one week. The 172 deaths represent 4% of all cases.
As far as new cases of COVID-19, the county has added 24, better than the previous day. The FDOH Dashboard shows only 206 tests processed on Monday. Of those tests, 186 (Florida residents) were negative. The makeup of the COVID-19 cases are 4,062 residents and 30 non-residents.
The new cases and testing brings the daily positivity rate to 9.71%; a nice decrease from Monday’s 13.6%.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 46 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as the main diagnosis as of 4:17 p.m. Total hospitalizations have reached 396 or 10% of all cases. AHCA is showing the ICU bed census at 24 with nine beds available. The hospital bed census for the county is 220 with 39 beds available.
The median age for the day was 53, down from 69; the overall average is 51. Other demographics are 2,201 women have been diagnosed versus 1,845 men and there are 16 cases where gender was unknown.
Long-term care facilities have had 462 cases of the infection, which is 11% of all cases. Corrections cases have remained steady at 72 cases.
Statewide, Florida has added another 7,985 new cases added to the total. The overall cases rest at 1,073,770 with the breakdown showing 1,056,065 residents and 17,705 non-residents. There have been 99,221 tests processed with 91,379 with negative results on Tuesday’s FDOH Dashboard.
With Florida’s processed tests, the positivity rate is 7.92%, a small tick higher than the previous day. There have been a total of 19,627 deaths attributed to coronavirus. Of those deaths, 19,378 have been residents and 249 have been non-residents.
It was the typical early week drop in the number of new cases in the United States, with the COVID Tracking Project reporting an additional 180,183 cases. There were 1,347 new deaths and the current hospitalization total was an all-time record 102,148.
California reported 23,272 new cases, which is better than the past few days, but still one of the worst days the state has recorded. California also reported 112 new deaths, which pushed the state past 20,000 deaths. New York has had the most deaths of any state.
Ohio cleared out what they called a “backlog of approximately 13,000 antigen test records that date back to November 1” and reported 25,721 new cases on Tuesday. Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 16% after being less than 3% in September.
The United States passed 15 million cases and John Hopkins is showing a total of 15.08 million and 285,518 deaths.
Globally, the numbers passed 68 million cases, with a reported 68.01 million cases and 1,553,025 deaths.