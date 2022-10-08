Editor’s note: This story is a reprint and rewrite of the one that appeared in the Thursday edition of the Highlands News-Sun.
SEBRING — County officials have advice about bagging your storm debris – don’t.
If you bag your leaves or any other part of your hurricane debris, the trucks contracted by the county to collect it won’t pick it up.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner also warned people not to intermingle the hurricane debris with their regular garbage or with bulk items they need to have collected by the county garbage hauler.
As of Friday morning, the fifth day of debris collection, contractors had collected 16,404 cubic yards of debris, county officials reported. The county plans to mulch the debris, so keeping it free of other garbage is essential.
Prior to Monday, the county announced that approximately 30 debris removal haulers had rolled into the county, with drivers certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pick up debris from residential streets.
The local garbage hauler will not pick up hurricane debris. If debris of any kind gets mixed into household garbage or with yard or bulk waste, that waste will not get picked up.
As always, officials caution residents not to place debris in the roadways or close to permanent objects like trees, mailboxes, storm drains or power lines. As the trucks go road by road, they will have large claw arms that cannot maneuver or navigate around or under such objects.
“Please know, if they don’t get it today, they will get it tomorrow,” Hurner said. “If they don’t get it tomorrow, they’re going to be back.”
Even if all the debris in your neighborhood is gone, Hurner said contracted collectors would evaluate the neighborhoods to make sure they don’t miss anyone.
On Wednesday, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, announced that President Joseph R. Biden Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Florida by authorizing an increase in federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures done as a result of Hurricane Ian.
The president extended the time period for 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for an additional 30-day period to a total of 60 days from the start of the incident.
Highlands County Commissioner Scott Kirouac noted earlier this week that he had noticed more preemptive tree trimming than in past summers, likely in preparation for storms, to prevent branches from falling and snapping power lines.
Some people in certain parts of the county may have had little to no impact from the storm while some may still be without power, Kirouac said, but he assured people that power companies want to get lines repaired.
“When the meters are not turning, they’re not generating revenue,” Kirouac said. “It’s in their best interest to get the power back on.”
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Glades Electric Cooperative Inc. had reported to county officials that they still had 142 members/customers without power, 118 of those in Highlands County.
The rest included two in Okeechobee County, nine in Glades County and 13 in Hendry County.