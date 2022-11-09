SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners declared a state of local emergency Tuesday morning for Tropical Storm Nicole.
By this afternoon, Nicole should have organized into a hurricane and landed on the Florida east coast, bringing tropical storm winds to the Heartland.
County officials advise you to use this time, if you haven’t prepared yet, to get ready.
It’s the second time in six weeks that the county has been in the path of a hurricane. Mark Ellis, Highlands County Fire Rescue deputy chief, told commissioners that Nicole should be called “Subtropical Storm Déjà Vu.”
Like Hurricane Ian, Nicole may hit in the afternoon hours and night hours of a Wednesday and leave Thursday, bringing localized flash flooding and river-rise to urban, suburban and some rural areas. Some overland flows may be possible, Ellis said, as rivers crest to flood stage and spill into their floodplains.
However, where Ian was gone by the dawn, Nicole will stick around, Ellis said.
Graphics presented Tuesday to the Board of County Commission showed heaviest rainfall in the Daytona area, with the strongest winds in the West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie areas. Ellis said the rain is always heaviest on the north side of the storm.
It was a subtropical storm Tuesday morning because it didn’t have an eye, yet. Being disorganized meant Nicole would likely have 45 mph winds as much as 500 miles from the center of the storm.
He said the Emergency Operations Center, already at Level 3 — monitoring — would likely move to Level 2, a partial activation, today with the option of full-activation Level 1, if conditions worsen.
The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center, usually designated as the special needs shelter, is not available, Ellis said, but the low-turnout during and after Ian at the general shelter at the Alan Jay Center at the Highlands County Fairgrounds indicates that the county could probably set up separate areas for special needs and general shelter residents.
Sandbag stations remain open today on South George Boulevard, south of Sebring; on Old Bombing Rage Road at County Road 17 East, northeast of Avon Park, and on County Road 621 at County Road 619, east of Lake Placid.
Bags are available at the Road and Bridge Department offices at 4344 George Blvd. in Sebring, on East Winthrop Street in Avon Park and on County Road 621 in Lake Placid between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today. Those filling bags are advised to bring their own shovel and their own help.
With Florida having declared a state of emergency on Monday, the county followed suit. As stated in Tuesday’s resolution, Florida Statutes, Section 252.38, declares it “the innate responsibility of local government to safeguard the life and property of its citizens,” and provides the mechanism to declare local states of emergency.
Each local declaration must be renewed after seven days, for a maximum of 42 days, Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner said.
Without declaring an emergency, Hurner said, local governments cannot ask for state and federal help to manage the aftermath and can’t submit expenses for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
With an emergency declaration, the county can enter into contracts; incur obligations; employ permanent and temporary workers; utilize volunteers; rent equipment; acquire supplies, materials and facilities; appropriate public funds; modify work environments and procedures, temporarily, and take other actions necessary to ensure public health, safety and welfare.
It also allows county offices to pay disaster overtime pay and give local government and law enforcement the option of imposing a curfew, if needed.