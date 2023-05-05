It took time and a lot of fundraising, but on Tuesday, two years after the centennial, Highlands County dedicated a mural in the Highlands County Government Center in Sebring.
“It’s one of the things that takes years,” said William “Bill” Pollard Jr., member of the county’s Historic Preservation Commission, the board tasked with seeking bids to paint it and raise funds to pay for it.
In the end, Highlands County muralist Keith Goodson won the $5,000 bid, which included a request to have the mural on canvas to make it portable.
Goodson picked a design that included modern facets of Highlands County life, including the Sebring International Raceway, Avon Park Air Force Range, cattle industry, caladium fields, lakes and citrus under an arch, over which he painted vistas from the past, including the Sebring Atlantic Coast Line station and the turpentine industry. The Hotel Jacaranda was also included.
The painting hangs high above the lobby on a section of wall between the front windows and the second-floor railing. It’s relatively protected from the fading effects of direct sunlight while being easily viewed by visitors.
Anyone wanting to take photos with the mural behind them will have to stand on the half-point landing of the stairs in the lobby. They may also try lining up along the railing on the second floor above the lobby, with the mural to their right.
While that may not be ideal for everyone, according to Facilities Director Lance Marine, it will prevent any damage to the canvas painting and make maintenance for him and his staff a lot easier.