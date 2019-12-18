SEBRING — Highlands County will not be a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The Board of County Commission voted 4-1 against the resolution presented by Commissioner Arlene Tuck. The other commissioners said they were in favor of all the U.S. Constitution and all its amendments. In that vein, Commissioner Don Elwell proposed a resolution to that effect, but Commission Chair Ron Handley said that wasn’t necessary.
At the beginning of two hours of public comment, Handley gave the rules of conduct, with speaking time reduced from three minutes to two and prohibitions on cheering, applauding or booing. At least twice, when audience members clapped, he threatened to have Highlands County sheriff’s deputies clear the room. It never got to that point, but both sides grumbled as 40 people gave their views.
The resolution, as written, did not have authority to override federal law, and many people said so.
Adam Martin — South Florida State College professor, Iraqi War veteran, former law enforcement officer and fourth-generation Floridian — said all demographics of people own guns, and said the proposed resolution on Tuesday to make Highlands County a sanctuary for the Second Amendment had no means of enforcement.
“It states you support the Second Amendment,” he said.
John Nelson of the Highlands County Tea Party said gun owners believe “Red Flag” laws concerning threats of violence could be used to confiscate guns, in violation of Second Amendment gun ownership rights; 5th, 6th and 14th Amendment due process rights, and 4th Amendment rights against unwarranted searches and seizures.
Pat Myers of Lake Placid called allegations of attacks on gun rights “fear-mongering.”
“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” Myers said. “We have rights.”
Ted Taylor, concealed weapon permit holder, said he gave fingerprints and had a background check for the permit, but fears more prohibitions.
“Please to not make me a criminal,” Taylor said.
Clint Mingus advocated approval, “because we’re [people] the last line of defense for the U.S. Constitution.”
Francis McKinney said those rights are not always protected at the state level.
“If a guy next to you saves your life [with a gun], you’ll think differently,” McKinney said.
Dana Orr of Avon Park Lakes and Michael Anthony Zarzano of Englewood Beach in Charlotte County both said the Second Amendment was based on how an armed militia faced British troops on April 19, 1775, at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.
“Good guys with guns stopped the bad guys with guns,” Zarzano said.
Russell Sanders argued that a local militia helps defend against an abuse government.
“The longer [governments] exist, the more abusive they get,” Sanders said.
Private guns should be as good as the military, he said, because revolutionaries’ won only with equal armament to the British forces.
Gingerlee Mitchellindo, a multiple-gun owner, said she did not believe the county needed to become a “sanctuary.” Cynthia Compton argued there are threats to Second Amendment rights, but Michelle Backus called that a “false narrative.”
Beth Kulick, gun owner, said they didn’t need to be as heavily-armed as police officers.
“Maybe we should put some thought into what we do here,” Kulick said.
At least one person said gun shows at the Highlands County Fairground feature “military-style semi-automatic” weapons across Sebring Parkway from Sebring High School. Linda Montalbam, special education advocate, said she had seen too many cases of violent children, likely to commit school shootings, allowed to attend with the overall student population.
Others mentioned how they had lost friends through mass shootings to such weapons.
Dale Gillis of Sebring said the resolution was written by the National Rifle Association, which he said was “not an accurate source of information on any subject.”
Lynn Payne said she supports the Second Amendment and all other amendments, but said the resolution would ask local law enforcement to choose what gun laws to enforce.
“I don’t want to put law enforcement in the position of having to deal with that,” Payne said.
Karen Embry, recent transplant from Ohio, said she felt safer there where guns were not such a part of the local culture.
“If guns are the priority,” Embry said, “I may have to move back. Damn the cold. I’m not going to die of that.”
In their discussions, both Handley and Commissioner Greg Harris said they support the whole Constitution.
Commissioner Jim Brooks, a lifetime NRA member who has a conceal carry permit, said all the commissioners took an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. He said he didn’t think tougher regulations would keep guns away from criminals, citing Chicago gun violence rates, but said the resolution wouldn’t change anything. What would, he said, was better education of the youth on civics and the U.S. Constitution.
Elwell, who was fighting a stomach illness, returned to the dais to say he’d heard arguments for and against over two weeks, but repeated that the resolution has no power.
“We could write this on the back of a Kleenex,” Elwell said, adding that if the sheriff had to choose what to enforce, “it won’t be our piece of paper.”