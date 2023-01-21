SEBRING — When Highlands County finished building a new wind-compliant Emergency Operations Center 20 years ago, it was state of the art.
It still is, but it’s not big enough anymore.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner told members of the public Tuesday night that the EOC no longer has a big enough galley/kitchen, enough sleeping quarters or a big enough war room to accommodate all the agencies now coming in for each major disaster.
For example, Hurner said, Hurricane Ian saw people from north-Florida offices of the Florida Department of Health coming in to help with health assessments of people in the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
That’s one example of an additional agency being on site, she said, which results in a lot of people having to settle down wherever they can.
“People were sleeping under desks,” said County Commissioner Don Elwell, who hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss this and other topics.
Hurner said the original facility was built with expansion in mind. The only reason the county didn’t build it bigger at the time was because it was already a major upgrade.
At the time, more than 20 years ago, Highlands County’s EOC was a 1,700-square-foot Cold War fallout shelter in a neighborhood on the west side of Lake Jackson. It would flood in heavy rain, forcing 911 dispatchers to lift their feet off the floor.
The “new” EOC, dedicated in 2000, had a war room, break out rooms to the side for separate conferences, eating and sleeping accommodations and servers and other technology set up in a way to prevent it being damaged by leaks or floods.
The entire building is built like a bunker, concrete with few to no outside windows.
The only time in recent memory where the EOC failed was during Ian, when a bad generator fuse forced all the emergency service personnel to relocate in the middle of the storm to the nearby Highlands County Health Department.
In a way, another disaster has helped pave the way for the much-needed expansion. The EOC is on a septic tank, which limits its maximum capacity. However, the county received $20.6 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to make infrastructure improvements that would help in a pandemic.
An expanded EOC is one such improvement, expected to cost $2.8 million.
The county is working with the City of Sebring to extend city sewer lines to George Boulevard, and thus to the EOC, through a $1 million ARPA-funded project, that will facilitate that expansion.
