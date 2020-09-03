SEBRING — As promised, county commissioners discussed a mask mandate Tuesday after the latest update of the COVID-19 situation.
However, county commissioners will keep things as they are, with no mandate. Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss reported most numbers are in decline, except for deaths — 26 in the last two weeks.
“That’s the only point of bad news,” Reiss said.
Looking at numbers released by the Florida Department of Health on Monday, Reiss said Highlands County has seen a jump in the number of cases among 25-34-year-olds, making it the largest infected demographic group.
Speakers from the floor raised concerns about another group: Students and teachers at local schools.
“I’m glad to see you continuing to look at the issue and not close it out,” said Margaret Hamilton, who praised commissioners for readdressing the issue, asked if the county could report regularly on COVID-19 cases at local schools, as well.
Both Reiss and Commission Chair Ron Handley said that information would need to come from the school board. Reiss said some data is protected personal health information and she probably would only get names of schools, not numbers of patients.
Hamilton suggested that information published in the Highlands News-Sun had to be public record and clear to publish. Reiss said she probably could get information from the Florida Department of Health, but also suggested that local school COVID-19 data might have errors or fluctuations.
Anything would be good, said Hamilton.
Michelle Gresham said parents told her they only learned of cases in the schools through the newspaper.
“I’ve had teachers reach out to me that are pretty scared to go to school,” Gresham said.
Reiss said she would do her best to get information out there.
Skip Adams, a 40-year resident and business owner, thanked the county commission for taking the governor’s lead on the matter, with which he also agrees.
“I am in opposition to the mask [mandate],” Adams said. “I like to see the decision made up to the individual. I’ve felt that way from the beginning.”
Summer Sodrel, small business owner and mother of four, ages 2 to 15, said she was “100% against” a mandate, and thought their kids’ schools had been “wonderful” about teaching cleanliness and sanitization.
She said her family had visited places with mask mandates, and her children would touch their face more wearing a mask than they would without a mask.
“I felt they were subjecting themselves to more germs by wearing that mask,” Sodrel said.
Hamilton also asked what plans the county has to educate winter residents on COVID-19 practices and how best to have, or not have social gatherings. Reiss said the county “pushes out” materials constantly, but suggested visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online for social gathering protocols.
When Hamilton pressed the subject further, Commissioner Don Elwell suggested she talk with Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski.
“I know there have been efforts put out so far,” Elwell said.
Gresham and Elwell then debated how winter residents’ arrival might change COVID-19 numbers.
“All these numbers, I hate to say it, are a mixed bag for accuracy, at best,” Elwell said. “However, we have to use them for trending. [We’re] trying to use them as best we can and take in seasonality as best we can.”
Commissioner Jim Brooks said he gets emails and calls against a mask mandate, and said people should make their own choice.
Elwell said he concurred with Brooks, but not because of public opinion.
“I can’t go off of phone calls. I can’t go off of emails. I’ve got to go off the trends I can see. Trends are really where you have to go with this,” Elwell said. “What makes me happy is that the positive percentage is indeed going down.”
He said of 111 people tested one day recently, only two had the virus.
“One day doesn’t make a trend, but one day adds to a trend, for sure,” Elwell said. “There’s less of a case for masks now than there were two weeks ago in my opinion.”
Of commissioners, Elwell and Commissioner Greg Harris wore masks Tuesday. Handley, Brooks and Commissioner Arlene Tuck did not.
Of staff, Reiss, Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner and and County Administrator Randy Vosburg had masks, although Vosburg’s was often below his chin.
Audience use of masks was mixed. Hamilton and Gresham had masks. Hamilton lowered hers to speak.
Reiss said Highlands County has “community spreading,” meaning the virus is moving among the population versus being introduced from outside the community. The virus status is “spreading,” according to a county-by-county national database and COVID-19 dashboard at www.arcgis.com, where Highlands County was listed as “epidemic” a month ago.
All neighboring counties are labeled “epidemic” on the database.
Reiss said Tuesday, the county has 340 active cases, down from 473, and a case-doubling rate of 46.1 days, up from 37.4.
Also, 21 residents are hospitalized, down from 46.
Statewide, she said Highlands ranked 21st for case growth at 4.72% positivity, versus a recent ranking of 12th with a rate of 10.76%
Highlands is averaging 12.9 cases per day, she said.
Reiss advises people to continue wearing masks, wash their hands, keep physical distance from others, avoid large gatherings and, if they have symptoms, to call a doctor or the local Health Department office for immediate testing.