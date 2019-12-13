I wish to bring up two points I have not seen concerning the County Commission's Second Amendment sanctuary motion.
1) First, this motion failed to follow agenda protocol, as it was originally presented. It was made on the spur of the moment. All motions are included beforehand, so the public will have opportunity to comment upon them. I can think of only two reasons a motion should be made on the spur of the moment and be voted upon immediately. One would be if the county faced an emergency, such as facing a hurricane and therefore some preparations had to be made. The other would be if a previous item had been voted upon and a glaring problem had been found and had to be immediately corrected, such as a dollar amount.
2) My second major point is this. Laws prohibiting actions or ownership of items take place many times because persons have abused actions or misuse items they own. In the case of guns that can be used to shoot large numbers of bullets at once, we have seen not only nationally but too close to home persons use these guns to kill and injure large numbers of victims.
I once stood in opposition to controlling the ownership of these guns, but that was before someone in my circle of contacts was killed in one of these massacres. I then had seen enough. Let’s not make our county another sanctuary for such weapons.
Bill Pollard
Avon Park