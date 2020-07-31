I have not written to the editor, or even tried and “Op-ed” in quite some time, but I guess it’s just that time.
I do appreciate your very fair coverage in your newspaper, regarding “our struggle” to get this commission to show any type of “leadership” during a global pandemic.
When I say “our,” I specifically mean Gingerlee Dread and I. Gingerlee and I are kind of a “tag-team” in this community for having issues addressed that concern all residents of Highlands County. We both do these things to make this a better community for all.
We are just trying to get a local “mask mandate” now, to help slow the spread of COVID in this community. No local businesses or even local candidates have been visible to show their support of, or against, this problem. The people who “sit behind their keyboards” and complain about their rights, never bother to show up at commission meetings to voice their “rightful opinions or views.”
County Commission meetings are woefully lacking of people to speak up, or even be interested in what goes on in Highlands County Government. Twice, I have seen the room packed: 1) When Sun 'N Lake residents were made aware that there would be a $25 increase in their assessment and 2) for the 2nd Amendment Resolution. A $25 increase in an assessment and a “Resolution” that is nothing more than a “political statement” and that does nothing to better our community; let that sink in.
Michelle Gresham
Avon Park