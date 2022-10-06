SEBRING — County officials have advice about bagging your storm debris – don’t.
If you bag your leaves or any other part of your hurricane debris, the trucks contracted by the county to collect it won’t pick it up.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner also warned people not to intermingle the hurricane debris with their regular garbage or with bulk items they need to have collected by the county garbage hauler.
As of Tuesday morning, after a day out on the streets, contractors had collected 558 cubic yards of debris, Hurner said. The county plans to mulch the debris, so keeping it free of other garbage is essential.
Prior to Monday, the county announced that approximately 30 debris removal haulers had rolled into the county, with drivers certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pick up debris from residential streets.
The local garbage hauler will not pick up hurricane debris. If debris of any kind gets mixed into household garbage or with yard or bulk waste, that waste will not get picked up.
As always, officials caution residents not to place debris in the roadways or close to permanent objects like trees, mailboxes, storm drains or power lines. As the trucks go road by road, they will have large claw arms that cannot maneuver or navigate around or under such objects.
“Please know, if they don’t get it today, they will get it tomorrow,” Hurner said. “If they don’t get it tomorrow, they’re going to be back.”
Even if all the debris in your neighborhood is gone, Hurner said contracted collectors would evaluate the neighborhoods to make sure they don’t miss anyone.
Highlands County Commissioner Scott Kirouac also said that recent weeks have seen more tree trimming than in past summers, which was probably in preparation of storms, to prevent branches from falling and snapping power lines.
Some people in certain parts of the county may have had little to no impact from the storm while some may still be without power, Kirouac said, but he assured people that power companies want to get lines repaired.
“When the meters are not turning, they’re not generating revenue,” Kirouac said. “It’s in their best interest to get the power back on.”
