SEBRING — County commissioners, on request from property owners, voted unanimously to drop a restrictive covenant on Las Villas that required workforce housing.
That requirement went into place in 2008, shortly after the original developer’s agreement was approved in 2006, as a trade-off when the original owners wanted to be exempt from impact fees in place at that time.
Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper told commissioners on Tuesday that in order to do that, the county required certain lots be set aside for low-income and/or workforce housing.
The development was never built out, and a new developer has come in, Culpepper said. They understand, she said, that with that restriction removed, they will have to pay impact fees if and when the county reinstates them.
Because that was a County Commission requirement, the County Commission would have to formally revoke it, Culpepper said.
In his application to the board, property owner Asaf Mengelgrein and manager of Green Group Development LLC, pledges “the Las Villas residential community will be built on approved sites and plans, bringing the full potential of the community to actualization after many years of neglect.”
The owners got a zoning change in January from the Sebring City Council for 123 parcels, a total of 19.46 acres, from Residential 2 and Planned Development to simply “Planned Development.”
Las Villas subdivision sits between Kenilworth Boulevard and Youth Care Lane, just east of Highlands Avenue. It has 150 residential lots and two commercial outparcels. Green Group Development only owns 127 lots and the outparcels. Another owner has the other 23 lots, with 18 of them already developed with duplexes and single-family homes.
At the January City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Dana Riddell said the new developer requested a zoning change to reduce rear setbacks on the 123 lots from 25 feet to 20 feet and to remove a requirement to screen in the back porches. Buyers may still choose to do so at their own cost.
Building heights will stay at 25 feet and the living space will remain 1,157 square feet per unit, Riddel said.