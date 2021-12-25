SEBRING — County commissioners, in a split vote, approved an extra day off for county employees on Dec. 30 – “New Year’s Eve Eve.”
A new holiday schedule put out this year by the Governor’s Office gives state employees the day off on Dec. 30, the day before New Year’s Eve. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said it’s not great that the governor made changes “mid-stream,” as the changes in the state employee calendar were recent, but asked if county commissioners might want to do the same.
He got mixed reviews. Neither Commissioner Arlene Tuck nor Commissioner Scott Kirouac liked the idea for this year in part because it would cost an additional $12,000 this year to pay overtime for employees who have to work that day. Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said courts would still be open on Dec. 30, too.
Kirouac said he appreciated what the governor was trying to do and said he supported county employees, but couldn’t support the suggestion.
However, Commissioner Chris Campbell said he was fine with the change for this year to reward employees, and to help fill the 21 open positions with the county. Commissioner Kevin Roberts, noting the “11th hour” change by the governor, said it wasn’t really timely, but echoed Campbell’s opinion.
“Staff has done such a great job,” Roberts said. “This is a perk to attract and keep employees.”
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp said that if it’s good enough for state employees, it’s good enough for county workers, too.
“It’s a privilege to work with the county staff,” Rapp said.
Roberts made the motion, Campbell seconded it. They and Rapp voted for it, but Tuck and Kirouac voted no.