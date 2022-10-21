SEBRING — An employee survey for the Board of County Commissioners states their employees want job security, a friendly workplace and good pay.
Conclusions from a survey conducted by the county’s Employee Recruitment and Retention Committee, said that 89.6% of employees surveyed said job security is the most important factor for employees, followed by a friendly-work environment — 89.2% — followed by salary and benefits — 88.6%.
That same survey states that the county is not doing as well as employees would like on the levels of pay, benefits, amount of leave, educational opportunities, chances for advancement and overall morale. Employees also said, apparently, that they don’t like their evaluations.
So far, the county commission has not discussed the findings with each other. The survey was included in their Tuesday agenda packet, but was pulled from the agenda that morning to give county administration time to review the findings. Plans are to discuss the findings in a future meeting.
The good news, according to the findings, is that the county is doing well on supervisor ratings, training, job security, job fulfillment, employees getting praise from supervisors and the county providing a friendly work environment.
Overall satisfaction, based on a response from 83% of the county’s workforce, was at 59.3%, according to the survey that was to be presented at Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting. The presentation was actually pulled from the agenda so it could be reviewed by management.
Of the rest of the employees, 13.7% were not satisfied and 27% were neutral.
In the survey results, a whopping 68.7% of respondents said they did not like pay levels, and 41.2% said benefits were not up to par.
About 33% wanted better educational opportunities and 25.5% wanted better chances for advancement.
However, 73.1% gave a high supervisor rating, 71.6% said they had a happy work environment, 44.8% said they got good training and 39.7% said they had good morale.
Under morale, another 30.8% said they had bad morale, and 29.4% said they didn’t have an opinion either way.
For job security, 67.8% said it was good, and another 59.8% said their job had good schedule flexibility, but 36.9% felt good about evaluations while another 24.1% didn’t like them and 38.9% were neutral toward them.
About 67.5% felt they had job fulfillment, 64% said they had plenty of praise from a supervisor, and 48.5% thought they had gotten enough time off.
Regarding time off, 27.9% said they didn’t get enough time off, and another 23.5% didn’t have an opinion either way.
Commissioners heard from county staff in April that Highlands County had at least 20 career positions advertised online, with approximately 58 total vacancies throughout them.
As of Monday, there were 28 positions advertised.
In April, the county was averaging a 12% vacancy rate, average for similar organizations that have 10%-15% vacancies, nationwide.
Retention Committee members told commissioners in April that the United States is in the midst of “The Great Resignation,” when it’s estimated that 35% of employees may leave their jobs by 2023.
Among the downsides are the costs to replace employees, including the cost to hire and train new people, loss of productivity as new people get up to speed and the loss of institutional knowledge when long-term employees leave.