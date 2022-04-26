SEBRING — If you ever wanted to do something for your community, you can take a survey.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said last Tuesday that it’s extremely important to the Highlands County community to have as many people as possible take the United Community Needs Assessment Survey at ucneeds.com.
“It is extremely important to our community,” Vosburg said.
The survey, being conducted by Q-Q Research Consultants on behalf of the GiveWell Community Foundation and United Way of Central Florida, is intended to identify local strengths and challenges and help people better understand how to support their fellow local residents.
The survey needs as many people as possible to take part, especially if they are among those who have unmet needs and could benefit from improved programs. Participants will be asked about the services available in their neighborhood and the quality of those services in the following six areas:
- Economic opportunity and employment
- Housing
- Education
- Food security
- Transportation and infrastructure
- Quality of life
Answers to all of the questions on the survey will be kept private, according to ucneeds.com, meaning no one will be able trace responses back to participants.
Vosburg said the survey, which is already under way, needs to get at least 450 more people to get a good sample of the population.
People 18 years and older who also live in either Highlands, Hardee or Polk counties for any part of the year can take part. This includes both permanent year-round residents and seasonal visitors.
You can only take the survey once, however, for the county in which you live.