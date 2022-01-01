SEBRING — 2021 was the year that Highlands County ended curbside recycling, just four years after starting it up.
The service went on hiatus in 2020 from March 25 to June 29, largely because of shutdowns from the pandemic. At the start of 2021, however, the fate of the program was in question. After four years of bad markets for recyclables, thanks to more stringent requirements by China – the largest market for materials – it was hard to make a profit from selling the materials.
Highlands County, unfortunately, also had high contamination of residue and household garbage in its loads, as much as 40%, despite efforts to educate the public on what can and cannot go into a recycling bin. County Engineer Clinton Howerton, who oversees solid waste services, told commissioners that while zero to 10% is ideal, contamination should drop below 20% to be feasible.
As of Feb. 5, Waste Connections was seeing 40-70% of recycling loads contaminated with non-recyclable materials, residue or household garbage. Those loads got dumped in the county landfill immediately, or were trucked to Miami before being declared “contaminated,” then trucked to another landfill in Osceola County.
All that travel meant fuel cost and wear on equipment, and dumping meant tipping fees. Given those losses, county commissioners faced the danger that the hauler could walk, leaving the county to find another in a tight market. As a result, the county amended the contract, removing curbside recycling service and raising the residential annual fee from $173 to $210 — to cover county expenses, not to raise the hauler’s rates.
When the contract went into effect in early 2017, the company retooled with new trucks and the county issued 95-gallon blue rolling bins for garbage and 75-gallon green bins for recycling. Collection times dropped from twice per week with a person on each truck to load garbage to once per week with two automated trucks visiting each house, collecting garbage and recycling separately on one day.
It was hoped that curbside single-stream recycling would help the county meet the state mandate of 75% recycling by 2020, measured in tons. Glass used to account for most of that weight, but has not been profitable for a long time and doesn’t get collected.
The latest word on recycling is that county officials plan to set up drop-off sites for roll-off Dumpster-style bins, as was done before curbside service. They might go in at some of the previous sites, but now they will need fencing, an attendant’s shelter, vehicle entrance/exits and set hours — all to avoid people dropping off non-recyclable items.