SEBRING — It has been said before, and it is worth repeating. Highlands County has an estimated 15,000 veterans, including around 100 homeless veterans. This community, and the county staff, hold veterans in deep regard.
The Highlands County Veteran Services Office (VSO) assists about 150 veterans every month – this does not include the veterans helped via phone each month.
The VSO serves the veteran, and/or family, by providing services and assisting in the application for additional benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Such benefits may include disability compensation, non-service-connected pensions, information regarding home loan certification, funeral or burial reimbursements, education and training, and VA medical enrollment.
The VSO also assists with benefits offered by Highlands County and state or federal governments. During Fiscal Year 2020/2021, the VSO provided services to over 1,000 veterans in the Highlands County community.
The team of four staff members, led by County Veteran Services Officer Denise Williams, herself an Army veteran, is expanding its public outreach efforts. Staff members are holding hours at each of the three local libraries every month and will be able to conduct onsite interviews and assist veterans and their family with applying for benefits from the VA.
“Being at the library has worked out great,” Williams said. “Traffic is high in Avon Park and Lake Placid. Sebring is slightly lower, but that could be because the VSO is in Sebring also.”
Williams said some veterans may not be comfortable going to a local office, which is where the idea for staff to be at the libraries came.
“We want to make it easier to reach veterans, so we are partnering with local stakeholders and local nonprofits so we can reach more veterans in the community,” she said.
The goal is for staff to go to those local organizations in the community that serve veterans and are seeing an increase of veterans needing assistance, like Hands for the Homeless in Avon Park and Manna Ministries in Lake Placid. By visiting those sites, staff will be able to interact with veterans in the community.
In August 2021, the VSO transitioned to a new claims processing software (VetPro). This software enables a quicker and more efficient method to submit claims directly to the VA. This platform provides a cost-effective and efficient method to submit veteran claims.
“The VetPro program allows VSO staff to go mobile, so it works great for being at the libraries and any location in the community to assist the veterans,” Williams said.
The VSO also helps veterans via two additional outreach programs. These programs include a food pantry (non-perishable foods, gas cards, and grocery cards) and the Veterans Assistance Fund.
The Highlands County Veterans Council, local organizations, and the community provide the necessary resources to ensure the continuation of these programs.
“The Veterans Council runs the food pantry, and the VSO oversees the operation because it has the staff to accept donations,” Community Programs Director Ingra Gardner said.
The pantry provides non-perishable food, gas cards and personal hygiene items to local veterans. Local businesses and nonprofits can donate to the food pantry. If anyone in the community wants to make donations to the food pantry, please call 863-402-6623.
Another great solution offered to local veterans in the community is free van services.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), in association with Bay Pines VA Medical Center, provides free transportation to St. Petersburg VAMC, Lee County VA Healthcare, and Bradenton. The transportation service is available to veterans who have VAMC scheduled appointments between the hours of 8 and 11 a.m. Requests for rides must be made two weeks in advance. For van service scheduling, call 863-471-6227,ext. 22697.
Those who wish to visit with county staff in person can come to any of the three local libraries:
Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd.; every second Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave.; every third Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave.; every fourth Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, call 863-402-6623.