SEBRING — Renewed pleas have paid off. County commissioners learned this week that they have received all the easements for the Lake Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District.
The county was looking at the possibility of having to refund $3.22 million to the South Florida Water Management District, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences. Now it has just under two years to get everything built.
However, Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison told commissioners last Tuesday during their meeting of the special taxing districts that he expects the project, called IMWID (Imwood), can get built within an 18-24 month timeframe, although he has said in the past that it would be tight.
Natural Resources Manager Dawn Ritter, who worked with Harrison on securing the easements, told commissioners that the rainy season may affect that timeline.
The Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District (IMWID) will fund maintenance of canals, culverts and water storage areas needed to help filter water through soils and settle out nutrients before it flows south into Lake Okeechobee, thus preventing algal blooms and other water quality issues.
The county was waiting on eight easements — secured from the Philip W. Turner Revocable Trust, Mary Helen Driggers Revocable Trust, Triton Farms LLC and Lykes Brothers Inc. — for a total of $283,368.
Funding partners on the project had begun to get impatient last year. The county had been working for 20 years with state environmental and water management officials and with landowners south of Lake Istokpoga on the watershed management project.
In the last few months, county officials have made pleas to landowners to get the easements needed for IMWID, pleas that appear to have paid off. On Tuesday, commissioners officially accepted the easements, and now the county has to move forward on building the water infrastructure.