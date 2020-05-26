SEBRING — When Highlands County heard nearby landowners and kept Vaughn Road closed, they forgot to keep it open ... for the landowners.
County commissioners fixed that problem last week. After a public hearing, they voted to amend the ordinance that closed the road to provide access to Highlands Hammock State Park staff and visitors to the park’s equestrian center, and to Vaughn Road landowners and their visitors.
Emergency vehicles will also have access to the road, as will state and local law enforcement.
Otherwise, it will be illegal for any person to be on the road before sunrise or after sunset.
It will also be illegal for any person to operate a motor vehicle on Vaughn Road, unless those vehicles are for government, law enforcement, rescue, emergency services, right-of-way maintenance vehicles, park service vehicles or service vehicles with registration issued by the county engineer and/or road and bridge director to maintain utility and drainage easements along Vaughn Road.
The ordinance will also allow vehicles of persons who reside on Vaughn Road and their invited guests, as well as vehicles of visitors and patrons of the equestrian park.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked if the Livingston family and officials with Highlands Hammock State Park, the two primary landowners on the road, had seen the changes.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said park officials had not responded, but Robert Livingston had responded to him and said it looked good.
The gate that closes the road, once up near the equestrian park, will be moved back to the start of the unpaved portion of the road.
Howerton said his office would work with all parties to provide them access through the lock on the gate.