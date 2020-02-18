To Highlands News-Sun, thank you for your extensive coverage of my recent retirement from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. From the informational articles to the full-page picture spread with Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce’s Eileen May, it was overwhelming and touching.
It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Highlands County through my roles as crime prevention and elder services practitioner and public information officer (PIO) for the Sheriff’s Office during the past 20 years. I think we can all agree that Sheriff Blackman’s acquisition of Scott Dressel as PIO shortly after he took office was timely and perfect, and Scott has done a fabulous job. He is a passionate PIO and was a pleasure to partner with during our critical incidents.
In the same way, Sheriff Blackman’s choice of Sergeant Kim Gunn to assume the role of crime prevention and elder services officer was equally inspired and allowed me to retire with the confidence that these services will continue and grow.
Lastly, I want to thank the countless citizens who have taken a moment of their time to comment on or share a Facebook post, send a card or just stop me on the street. Their kind words speak volumes about our county and what a great place this is to live … and retire!
Nell Hays
Sebring