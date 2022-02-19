SEBRING — The good news for county commissioners came Tuesday in a report that January’s health insurance claims came in lower than expected.
Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski had given the Board of County Commissioners a dire prediction at the end of the calendar year, that if health insurance claims kept as they had been, the county would have a $2 million to $3 million deficit by the end of September.
Instead, according to the Clerk’s Senior Accountant Jackie Gabrus, January had the lowest number of claims this fiscal year at $566,000.
If each month holds to that rate, Gabrus said, the county could see a $1.4 million balance by Sept. 30, she said it’s too soon to tell, yet. Claims for the first half of February 2022 are already $340,000.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said it’s most likely claims will come in somewhere between heavy and light, leaving the county with a slightly more manageable, still in-the-red insurance fund with a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
The Employee Benefit Fund balance was at $256,794, as of the end of December: $128,792 for health, $79,888 for dental and $48,114 for wellness.
Meanwhile, Gabrus told commissioners that their key financial operating indicators, as of Dec. 31, 2021, show that expected revenues at this time of year are up while expenditures are down.
As of Dec. 31, the county had brought in $55.1 million, or 65% of the expected General Fund revenue for Fiscal Year 2021-22. Another $13 million has been carried over from last fiscal year.
General Fund expenditures are expected to be $98.44 million for the year. So far, they’re at $30.8 million, or 31%.
Special revenue funds also brought in $11.2 million, or 24% of the $46.9 million budget, with a $21.6 carryover from last fiscal year. Encumbrances on those funds are $19.3 million, or 28% of the year’s budget of $68.6 million.
Long-term debt is up from last year: $26.8 million versus $19.9 million. The Reserve for Contingency is almost up to where it should be: $960,000 versus the budget of $1.1 million.
Adjustments to the Reserve for Contingency include:
- Adding $957,000 to realign the year-end budget rollover for the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
- Taking out $66,153.00 to the Property Appraiser budget for the Florida Retirement System and some state changes.
- Adding $9,980 to realign the budget for the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant and the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) hiring program.
- Taking out $45,000 to realign the budget for the highway lighting project expenditure tracking.
- Taking out $957,000 to realign the Capital Financial Strategy for the budget rollover.
Solid waste revenue has pulled in $6.95 million, or 62% of the expected $11.2 million for the year. The budget also has a $5.44 million carryover from last year.
Solid waste expenses are low right now: $2.26 million, or 14%, of the budget of $16.6 million. However, the landfill closure liability fund has $10.6 million, 124% of what is needed to cover that cost.
The Energy Recovery Fund is running low right now: $470,000, or just 16% of the $2.86 million budget, which also has $1.2 million in carryover. Expenses on that fund are higher, at $730,000, or 18% of the $4.02 million budget.