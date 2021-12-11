SEBRING — On Tuesday, Highlands County commissioners accepted $22,000 in the form of five scoreboards to use at the county’s five-field softball complex.
On Thursday, the scoreboards arrived at the fields, and were unloaded into storage on site for installation later. The donor, Carmelo Garcia, said he hopes that the new equipment upgrade will make the fields more tournament-ready, as he hopes to see more tournaments at the site, to include a softball league he’s hoping to organize.
The Board of County Commissioners accepted the donation on Tuesday when they approved the consent agenda at their regular meeting. The “gift agreement” provides for acceptance and installation of five new scoreboards in various locations at the Highlands County Sports Complex for use as county officials deem appropriate.
Garcia said he offered to donate the scoreboards, valued at $22,000, toward the end of the summer. The time from then until now has involved working out the legalities of handing over such a donation, and just getting the scoreboards shipped in a pandemic.
They arrived by semi-trailer Thursday shortly after noon and didn’t take long to unload and store, in anticipation of installation.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, who as this past year’s board chair, had been in contact with Garcia about the donation, which understandably had him surprised when he first spoke to the Highlands News-Sun about it in October.
“I wish he told me before he ordered something. Hopefully we can put it all together,” Kirouac said when it wasn’t certain yet whether or not the scoreboards would arrive or when the county could formally accept them.
However, he was impressed at the time that Garcia wanted to do this to improve the county facility, and that he was working to set up a local softball league and team. Kirouac said Thursday it was good to know the scoreboards had arrived and the project would move forward.
The proposed team, still in the works, already has a name: “Highlands County Thunder.” Part of the donation agreement would allow Garcia to place a banner at the Sports Complex for the next five years — until 2026 — proclaiming it as the “Home of the Highlands County Thunder, AAISL Sports League.”
The agreement would also allow Garcia to reserve the Sports Complex for league practices, games and tournaments, paying all applicable reservation fees.
Kirouac has said it would be good to see the Sports Complex utilized more often, a situation the Tourist Development Council, doing business as “Visit Sebring,” has tried to rectify. The TDC manages funds from the 4% tourist tax to promote such events and improve such facilities to help make them more “tournament ready.”