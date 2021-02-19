SEBRING — Highlands County Economic Development Commission just received a $25,000 grant from the state.
Meghan DiGiacomo, director of Economic Development, said she plans to use the reimbursable grant to offset some of the costs associated with the ongoing utilities priority.
County commissioners set utilities as a priority for the county, with regard to how the county and municipalities can work together to provide utilities to commercial, residential and undeveloped property in the unincorporated areas to better spur economic growth.
When Highlands County officials saw the possibility of Nucor Steel Florida Inc. setting up a plant in Frostproof, they were able to get a state grant to help the city of Avon Park extend water and sewer lines to the site, bringing in revenue to the city and ensuring the company would chose the site, just inside Polk County, and bring jobs and employee residents to Highlands County.
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a total of $348,000 in awards to 14 rural counties and cities for site preparation projects, as part of Enterprise Florida’s Rural Expansion Toolkit initiative to help rural communities with economic development.
Highlands County Economic Development received one $25,000 grant. The city of Sebring’s Community Redevelopment Agency also received a $25,000 grant, which was used to offset the cost of demolishing the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, a dilapidated building that had defied attempts at restoration both in cost and logistics.
The CRA is now seeking buyers to redevelop the property, in the midst of the historic downtown.
DiGiacomo, for the county’s concerns, said infrastructure, and the lack of it at some sites, has had an influence on how competitive the county can be at attracting new development.
One example has been the site on the southwest corner of the U.S. 27 and State Road 66: 90 acres of pasture land available for development for 15 years, with no takers because it lacks water and sewer lines. DiGiacomo said another 80 acres to the south of that has the same problem. It won’t function as a retail site with only septic tanks.
Paying for such extensions is the “existential conversation” DiGiacomo said the county and local municipalities have to have. Submitting a grant application to run lines to Nucor, she said, was based on the potential economic impact, job creation and increased population the plant would bring to the county.
Prepping a site without a pending buyer, she said, would tend to be loans and each project would have its unique challenges.
“There’s a lot of ‘chicken and the egg,’” DiGiacomo said. “A lot of conversations and working together, [but] I think we’re going to start seeing it come together.”
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Marc Valero contributed to this story.