SEBRING — While Sebring City Council looks at ways to revamp the old Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive as a new city hall, Highlands County officials have been looking at the current city hall for county use.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg reported on appraisals for that property as well as for an old power plant on the west end of Spring Lake Improvement District, owned by the Sebring Regional Airport.
The asking prices, combined, would be between $1.8 million to $2 million. Right now, Vosburg said, the county has no funds earmarked for these purchases.
In both cases, commissioners by a majority consensus asked Vosburg to continue negotiations and figure out how the county would pay.
Any plan would ultimately have to go to the board for final approval, Vosburg said.
City Hall
Vosburg told commissioners on Tuesday that appraisals for the Sebring City Hall property at 368 S. Commerce Ave. came in at $788,000 and $994,000 for that entire block, just west of the Highlands County Courthouse.
The city has asked $1.19 million, based on the appraisal by the Highlands County Property Appraiser. It exceeds the county’s highest appraisal by $193,599 and its lowest appraisal by $399,599.
Vosburg said he has no specific ideas for use of that property, for now, but that could change in the future.
“They aren’t making any more property downtown,” Vosburg said.
County government may need to expand a constitutional office, board department, court office or parking, he said.
“As you said, they’re not making any more property in this area,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said. “It’s an opportunity for future needs.”
He said there had been talk in the past of moving the Florida Department of Health offices back from George Boulevard to Commerce Avenue, as well as putting other offices downtown.
“I’m not saying let’s jump out and buy it, but I am saying we ought to look at the potential to buy it,” Brooks said.
Commission Chair Ron Handley agreed with the county getting the city hall, but advised they ignore the appraisals and offer $800,000 for it.
Vosburg said, if the city stands firm, the county might be able to ask the city to include the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House, an original log cabin structure from the 1930s that has been condemned due to termite damage.
The site is on the corner of the Government Center just east of the Courthouse, and has been eyed by county officials for years for expanded parking.
“We could throw that into the mix,” Vosburg said.
“If we want to build anything else, we’re going to have to go outside the city, so what do we need that property for, anyhow,” Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked.
Brooks said he could remember when practically every county government office, from the Clerk of Courts, the Property Appraiser and the Board of County Commission departments were housed in the courthouse.
“The county commission used to meet over there,” Brooks said. “You can’t say we’re never going to need it, because look at what’s happened in the last 40 years, even the last 10 years.”
“The other thing is we don’t have any money to buy it,” Tuck said.
“That don’t mean you can’t look at it,” Brooks replied.
“Well, if we go and offer them $994,000 and they accept it, what do we do then?” Tuck asked.
Vosburg said county officials could put together a funding package for it, outlining from which funds the money would come.
“I’m not interested in going out for any kind of loan,” Tuck said.
Power plant
County officials have looked for a place to have the Gentry Center, and Highlands County Fire Rescue wants to put a station in Spring Lake.
A place for both may be the site of the former power plant on Haywood Taylor Boulevard at the west end of Spring Lake that could give fire engines easy access to the subdivision, Sebring Regional Airport, downtown Sebring via Kenilworth Boulevard and U.S. 98.
In November, Vosburg proposed the site to county commissioners. He said then and said again Tuesday that Sebring Regional Airport is not looking at the property for expansion, so the county would not be bidding against them.
He said Tuesday that the Gentry Center, though cut from the state budget, is still attainable in a future budget cycle, and having a Highlands County Fire Rescue station there would create a “public safety campus” on the 35-acre parcel, to include a helipad and base station for Aeromed helicopters.
The requested purchase price $650,000 — $100,000 over the highest appraisal and $131,000 over the lowest.
However, Vosburg said the asking price is not much over the appraisal, and the county could get the property if it closes quickly, within 45 days.
“We feel this one is pretty close to value,” Vosburg said.
He also said the Sebring Airport Authority is excited about having county facilities there.
“How excited are they?” Handley asked. “I mean, it’s really pretty close to what it’s worth.”
Tuck said she would like to see an animal storm shelter on the property, a facility many people have asked for in the county.
Vosburg said he will be bringing a project to the board in early September on a remodeling project for the Animal Control facility across the road, to have pet shelters there, but said he would explore options.
“We’d have to look at the funding packages that would be available,” Vosburg said.