SEBRING — County commissioners got a report from their auditors that neither the Board of County Commission nor the Clerk of Courts had any major issues in their finances.
That’s what they heard from Julie S. Fowler, signing director with Clifton Larsen Allen, who along with CPA Sarah L. Timmons, presented the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2020.
Likewise, they heard good news from David Nitz, manager of the county’s Office of Management and Budget, that the county added to the fund balance, and that “things are looking up” for 2021, “so we’re encouraged by that.”
Fowler’s presentation stated that the county ended 2020 with $356.2 million in total assets, and approximately $149.2 million in net liabilities, for a total “net position” — assets minus liabilities — of $256 million for the Board and all constitutional offices, which covers all inter-agency monetary transfers.
Of that, $239.9 million is invested in capital assets, including the buildings, equipment and infrastructure, as well as net depreciation and debt on those assets. There’s a restricted net position of $34.9 million from outside organizations, which creates a deficit in unrestricted net position of $38.8 million. Fowler told commissioners not to worry about that, as many of the liabilities are “non-cash,” such as the pension liability — currently $100 million — for which the county doesn’t “write a check” each year.
“Overall, the county is in a very healthy net position when we look at the end of the year,” Fowler said.
The county has $120.6 million in expenses offset by $23.4 million in charges for services, Fowler said. Public safety is the highest, at $80 million versus $13 million in charges, which includes the sheriff, fire and EMS. General governments costs $21 million, offset by $4 million in direct charges, and transportation — including infrastructure and the transportation trust fund — costs $18 million versus the $2.5 million in charges.
Therefore, Fowler said, the county covers a $97.2 million deficit with other revenue sources, starting with property taxes. That’s 47% of the total, she said, followed by $15 million or 17% from state shared revenue and then $12 million from grants and contributions, or 12%.
2018 saw a peak in expenses from Hurricane Irma, offset but a peak in revenue in 2019 when Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements came in for that storm. She said a total of $73.9 million in revenues offset $73.7 million in expenses for a positive of $200,000.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg also told commissioners to expect more peaks in future financial reports for 2020, showing the drops in revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic and influx of revenue from the federal stimulus packages.
Fowler said a major achievement for the county was maintaining a minimum of two months of operating expenditures, at 2.9 months, based on 2020 expenditures.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said this is the first time since 2006 that auditors had no findings for the Clerk or the Board.
“This is a major achievement for the Board and Clerk,” Kaszubowski said. “For all constitutional officers, we have to go back further than that.”
Meanwhile, Nitz said the county could have $16.5 million in reserves to start the year. Estimating county operating expenses at $5.73 million per month, that would provide 3.02 months of reserve to kick off the next budget year.
Nitz said the county started Fiscal Year 2021 with an approximate $17.5 million unassigned fund balance. Out of that, the county commission assigned $5.4 million to the 2020-21 budget to cover anticipated expenses, leaving $12.1 million.
However, Nitz also estimates the county won’t use more than $1 million of that. He said the county has seldom had to use fund balance, except to recover from hurricanes.
That could leave $4.4 million to put back into the budget at the end of the summer. He also estimates that the county could see as much as $1 million in extraordinary revenue in Fiscal Year 2020-21, which could also help pump up the unassigned fund balance to as much $17.53 million by the end of the fiscal year.
Nitz said, from conversations with the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office, the county might see a 3% to 4% increase in revenue, currently $43.4 million, which is roughly 60% of the general fund.
A 1% increase in property values would bring as much as another $433,000 to the county, Nitz said. A 3% increase could bring $1.3 million.
As it is now, the county has had an 8.55 millage rate for the last eight years. The remaining 1.45-mil gap between the current rate and the 10-mil cap could bring in another $7.54 million. Commissioners have shown no desire in recent years to increase the rate, and none of the new commissioners, elected last November, showed any desire to raise tax rates, either.
Nitz plans to submit the full budget on April 1 and do budget reviews with Vosburg from May 3-14, and budget workshops in July and August. Public hearings to adopt the final budget will be Sept. 2 and 14.