SEBRING — Highlands County now has its own state-run Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy site, according to county and local health officials.
The site is in the Sam Polston Auditorium at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week, county officials said.
Walk-ins are welcome but you can also make an appointment by visiting www.patientportalfl.com, clicking on “Find a Location,” and selecting whether you want the antibody therapy, a vaccination or a COVID-19 test. Clicking the “antibody” link brings up a map of Florida with a map pin right in the middle of Highlands County.
Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss told the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday that they expected to have a center soon. On Wednesday, public information officials put out information that the facility was now open. The site, Reiss said, would complement efforts by both large hospitals in the county to help people over age 12 who’ve tested positive for the virus, especially if they have comorbidities.
Treatments are free and do not require a prescription. Requirements for treatment, according to county officials, include:
- A positive test for COVID-19 in the previous 10 days with symptoms.
- Recent exposure to COVID-19.
Vaccination status does not matter, but patients must be 12 years or older and at high risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19.
Nancy Christenson, vice president of Physician Enterprise with AdventHealth Heartland Region, described the therapy as a “turbo-booster” for a person’s immune system, with the caveat that everyone’s immune system reacts differently.
“So this is temporary. It does not replace the vaccine,” Christenson told commissioners, “but it does help in reducing the spike proteins from adhering, so it cannot replicate. That keeps the viral load down, which means you don’t feel as sick.”
That doesn’t mean you will immediately feel better, Christenson said: That may take up to 48 hours. However, it may keep people out of the hospital, which reduces the load on intensive care units and helps people feel and stay healthier.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp said a teacher friend of hers got the treatment last Thursday, and reported having more energy and less congestion that Saturday. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said a friend got the treatment on Sunday and was feeling much better Monday night.
They both thanked Rep. Kaylee Tuck and Sen. Ben Albritton for their work in getting a state-run facility in the county.
Christenson said her hospital does intravenous infusions, but also uses subcutaneous injections — four shots in one sitting — for some patients. Although IVs get the treatment into the bloodstream faster, she told commissioners that the state-run sites use injections since it moves patients through quicker than hour-long infusions.
Average time at the treatment site, county officials said, is 90 minutes to two hours.
Commissioner Chris Campbell asked how many patients can get treated per day. Christenson said her hospital averages around 35 infusions per day, a maximum of 50 to 60. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said many state-run monoclonal sites handle 300 people, and hopes Highlands’ site will, too.
Reiss said monoclonal therapy, authorized by the Food & Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization, shows a 70% reduced risk for hospitalization and death and an 82% reduced risk for contracting the disease for those exposed to the virus.
Early treatment helps if you test positive, said Tiffany Collins, interim administrator for the Health Department of Highlands County, but it does not replace vaccination. She said the best way to mitigate infections is through vaccinations, which described as safe and effective against all variants, including delta.
As of Tuesday, Collins said, only 320 of Highlands County cases were breakthrough cases in fully-vaccinated individuals — about 2% of total cases — with 50% of the breakthrough cases occurring in the last two months. The vast majority of the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, she said, continue to be people not vaccinated or not vaccinated fully.
Vaccine doses totaled 810 last week and 1,018 the prior week, Collins said. As of Tuesday, she said, Highlands County had 56,000 people in Highlands County vaccinated, or 60% of the 12 and older population.
“Our [vaccination] goal right now is about 80% across the state of Florida,” Collins said.
Roberts wanted to encourage people to get the vaccine, which he did get because of his age and twice having cancer, he said.
Meanwhile, he wants to see the county have faster testing. He cited internet videos he had seen of people waiting for hours in a line of cars with no restroom facilities. Collins said her agency is working with a vendor to make rapid tests available, and Vosburg said his staff are helping all they can.
It has been a challenge, Vosburg said. With the state no longer under a state of emergency, he said the “faucet of resources” is “kind of off.” However, he said, partners like the hospitals, Health Department and state representatives have helped open that faucet, for testing and monoclonal therapy.