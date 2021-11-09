SEBRING — If you plan to go out on the weekend of Dec. 11-12, including that Friday night, you may have some Spartan tough-mudders at the restaurant with you.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, said organizers of The Spartan x Tough Mudder Weekend at Skipper Ranch expect to see as many as 10,000 participants sign up in time for the event. As of Monday, they already had 7,400 registered, she said.
It’s being advertised as a “Trifecta Weekend” to give racers an opportunity to complete a Sprint 5K, Super 10K and Beast 21K in one weekend, as well as save on the cost of a one-year Spartan+ membership. People can sign up themselves or their team at www.spartan.com by clicking on the “Find Race” link and following the search instructions.
“We had consultants here telling all the restaurants and hotels to get staffed up,” said Hartt, who pointed out that 10,000 participants would also have family and friends traveling with them to cheer them on.
It’s also the same weekend as the annual Jingle Bell Run 5K, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 in Avon Park.
“We’re promoting the Jingle Bell Run to the attendees so they can come in Friday night and then do the Spartan/Tough Mudder that weekend,” Hartt said.
Meanwhile, the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF) is helping defray the cost of promoting the event with a grant to Visit Sebring, also known as the Highlands County Tourist Development Council.
The FSF awarded close to $48,000 in grant funds to the Highlands County TDC for sports events occurring October-December 2021, to support and reimburse Visit Sebring’s efforts to attract more sports tourism events to the area. The funds will offset Visit Sebring’s support to five sporting events, including the Spartan Trifecta.
As a member of FSF, Visit Sebring can apply for grant funding for sporting events that the local agency has already approved for a county event grant. Hartt said $40,000 of the $48,000 FSF grant goes toward the $90,000 that Visit Florida granted to the Trifecta Weekend.
Last fiscal year, 2020-21, Visit Sebring received nearly $16,000 in grant funds from FSF for four sports events.
“We are very happy with the support received from FSF to help Visit Sebring fund these sporting events,” Hartt said.
FSF grants help replenish the TDC’s event grant budget and allow Visit Sebring to consider grants for additional events in 2022.
“Each new and recurring event we host means additional revenue for our local businesses and positive economic impact for our area,” Hartt said.
The Florida Sports Foundation grant program dates back to 1996, in an effort to assist communities and host organizations in attracting sports events to Florida, such as amateur events, collegiate events, professional all-star games and championships, or other categories. The quarterly grant awards emphasize out-of-state economic impacts, return on investment, community support and image value to the state.