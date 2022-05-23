SEBRING — Right now, Highlands County has almost all of its $20.6 million ARPA allocation budgeted.
The total amount of American Rescue Plan Act funds assigned to projects is $19.77 million, with just $864,806 to spare, said Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber.
Brandon Gunn, county purchasing agent, said $2.3 million is already encumbered, with approximately $700,000 already expended.
All of the funds need to be encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024, he said, so while the county is making progress, there’s still a lot to be done.
Items already completed, he said, include the environmental air study for the Road and Bridge Department’s building expansion, $3,500 for computers for remote work, a $2,600 water-bottle refilling station and the $159,000 body scanner for the Highlands County Jail.
“I’m sure TSA has some stuff like that. Super fun,” Dunn said. “I walked in it. Bells went off. I had to run away.”
Canceled projects include the local Florida Health Department request for an overhang at their drive-through lane, determining that they didn’t need it, and Spring Lake Improvement District canceled its request for broadband through the county, after a local private vendor stepped up.
Canceling the Spring Lake request has freed up almost $1.5 million, except for $20,760 the district had already paid for studies into broadband installation, Dunn said. Meanwhile, the county still has a $4.5-million project to improve slow internet speeds throughout the county.
County officials have outlined the scope of work they want to do for a hurricane shelter/shelter improvements at the Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center, a $5-million project, and put it in a draft solicitation.
Remodeling the Emergency Operations Center, a $2.8-million project, is in the design stage. Dunn said officials have two designs they hope to modify.
Dispatch consoles are ordered for the $1.63-million upgrade for 911 Consolidated Dispatch, which consists of putting in new consoles at the main unit and moving the older consoles to the backup unit, doing away with the former backup equipment.
The county now has an emergency storage building for Road and Bridge, a $400,000 project.
All we’re waiting on is the slab,” Dunn said.
Given cost and supply issues, he said, those are the main issues there. The building expansion, a $300,000 project, has documentation making the rounds to get it started.
Library outreach, which will consist of an 8-foot-wide $175,000 book vending machine, is planned to go to Venus. A community outreach meeting on that will take place 4 p.m. June 5 at the Venus Community Center, Dunn said.
Development software, costing $150,000, is being investigated for options, Dunn said. The remodel of the Government Annex in Sebring, costing $125,000, to prevent having congregate working during a pandemic, is also in planning.
Mail-in elections equipment has been ordered, under a budget of $56,705, which Dunn said would hopefully arrive in time for “those super-fun midterm elections.”
The county is evaluating what to do on a proposed jail generator, and other projects are in place to provide assistance, as needed, for families through such agencies and offices as the Children’s Advocacy Center, Healthy Families, the Veterans Services Office and Human Services.